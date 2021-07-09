Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Integrated Tumor, Microbiome Features Influence Immunotherapy Combo Effects in Advanced Melanoma

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

NEW YORK – An MD Anderson Cancer Center- and Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus-led team proposed potential tumor and gut microbiome markers of treatment response, or toxicity, in advanced melanoma patients receiving combined anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 checkpoint blockade treatment. "There's been a lot of work on genomic markers and immune markers...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Microbiome#Immunotherapy#Cicb#Nature Medicine#Rna#Ctla 4#Ipilimumab#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bristol Myers Squibb#Pembrolizumab#Merck#Md Anderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerPosted by
WHYY

New Developments in Cancer Treatment

It seems like every week, we hear about new breakthroughs in cancer treatment — new discoveries, new medications, new hopes for a cure. The war on cancer has been a slow and steady grind, with incremental progress that’s been built one study, one breakthrough at a time. Behind each of...
Seattle, WASeattle Mama Doc

Research Shows Seattle Children’s Pioneering Immunotherapy Trial May Be Feasible to Combat Pediatric Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors

An innovative clinical trial led by Dr. Nicholas Vitanza, a neuro-oncologist at Seattle Children’s, shows promise that delivering cancer-fighting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells directly to the brain for children and young adults with recurrent or refractory brain and central nervous system (CNS) tumors may be feasible and tolerable.
HealthMedscape News

Sublingual Immunotherapy: Where Does It Stand?

This is part 3 of a three-part series. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here. Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) emerged over a century ago as a gentler alternative to allergy shots. It uses the same antigens found in allergy shots, delivering them through tablets or drops under the tongue rather than by injecting them into the skin.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Galectin Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results From A Phase 1b Clinical Trial Extension Of Belapectin In Combination With KEYTRUDA® In Advanced Metastatic Melanoma And Head And Neck Cancer

Belapectin and KEYTRUDA ® combination immunotherapy in patients with treatment-refractory and progressive diseases shows a cancer control rate of 56% in melanoma and of 40% in head and neck cancer. Melanoma patients in the study had a particularly severe prognosis, with four out of nine having choroidal primary tumors and...
New York City, NYMedscape News

Lenvatinib-Pembrolizumab Combo Promising in Advanced Kidney Cancer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The combination of the multikinase inhibitor lenvatinib and the anti-PD-1 antibody pembrolizumab has "encouraging" antitumor activity and a manageable side effect profile and might be an option following immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy in patients with metastatic renal-cell carcinoma (RCC), researchers report. Despite advances in the...
Seattle, WANewswise

Tip Sheet: Disparities in Cancer Outcomes, Catching Up on Cancer Screenings, Boosting Immunotherapy Effectiveness and SARS-CoV-2 Origins

Newswise — SEATTLE — July 7, 2021 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch research findings and other news. Black with cancer: ‘It shouldn’t be different’ Cancer can be a completely different experience for people who are Black, and the outcomes show Black and African American people in the U.S. have the highest cancer mortality and shortest survival rate of any racial or ethnic group. The Fred Hutch and UW Consortium health equity team works to reduce cancer risks and racial bias while improving care for Black communities and patients.
New Haven, CTMedicalXpress

Adding ipilimumab to nivolumab no better in pretreated squamous non-small cell lung cancer

(HealthDay)—For patients with advanced, chemotherapy-pretreated, immune checkpoint inhibitor-naive squamous (Sq) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ipilimumab added to nivolumab does not improve outcomes versus nivolumab alone, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Oncology. Scott N. Gettinger, M.D., from the Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Connecticut,...
CancerGenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Inflammatory Bowel Disease Telomeres, Mosquito MicroRNAs, More

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An MD Anderson Cancer Center-led team describes a role for altered telomere function in inflammatory bowel disease-related inflammation. Following from prior intestinal epithelium findings in a mouse model of IBD, the researchers used a fluorescence in situ hybridization assay, RNA sequencing, and other approaches to look at the consequences of telomere dysfunction in intestinal biopsy samples from individuals with older-onset IBD and in organoid models of Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. Their results point to inflammatory activation in the presence of telomere dysfunction via enhanced expression of an IBD driver called precursor of interleukin 19 (pro-IL-18), which is part of a pathway with ATM and YAP1. "In organoid models from ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease patients, pharmacological interventions of telomerase reactivation, suppression of DNA damage signaling, or YAP1 inhibition reduced pro-IL-18 production," the authors report, noting that such data "support a model wherein telomere dysfunction in the intestinal epithelium can initiate the inflammatory process in IBD, pointing to therapeutic interventions for this disease."
CancerEurekAlert

'Tumor avatars' predict patients' response to immunotherapy

Tumor fragments in the lab are able to predict whether the corresponding real-life patients will benefit from immunotherapy. "We've solved a major problem many scientists had been facing: preserving a tumors original composition and structure outside of the patient in the lab", says cancer researcher Daniela Thommen from the Netherlands Cancer Institute. On 8 July, the results of her study are published in Nature Medicine.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Dapagliflozin Found Effective and Safe in Adults with Advanced Kidney Disease

The sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor dapagliflozin reduced kidney, cardiovascular, and mortality risks in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease, similar to benefits seen in individuals with normal or moderately impaired kidney function. Rates of serious side effects were similar in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease who received dapagliflozin or...
CancerEurekAlert

MD Anderson and Hummingbird Bioscience announce strategic research collaboration to advance innovative immunotherapies

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE ? The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Hummingbird Bioscience today announced the launch of a multi-year strategic research collaboration to investigate and evaluate HMBD-002, Hummingbird's VISTA antagonist antibody. Under the agreement, MD Anderson and Hummingbird will collaborate on the design and execution of clinical...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenomeWeb

Cardiomyopathy Genetic Testing in Minors Has No Ill Effect on Family Dynamics, Study Finds

NEW YORK — Informing children or adolescents of their cardiomyopathy genetic testing results does not adversely affect family dynamics, a new study has found. Children with a personal or family history of cardiomyopathy may undergo genetic testing to confirm a diagnosis or gauge their risk of disease. Early testing can help inform their medical management, but as researchers from Columbia University noted, it is unclear what effect receiving such genetic testing results may have on children and their families, prompting them to conduct a survey.
CancerGenomeWeb

Geneoscopy Enrolls Patients in Pivotal Trial for Colorectal Cancer Dx Approval

NEW YORK – Gastrointestinal health diagnostics company Geneoscopy is one clinical trial away from gaining final regulatory approval for its at-home stool-sample diagnostic test for colorectal cancer (CRC), and presenting consumers with an option besides Exact Sciences' Cologuard. The company — which was cofounded in 2015 by Washington University in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stallergenes Greer and Alyatec Announce Research Collaboration to Advance Precision Medicine in Allergen Immunotherapy

LONDON & STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2021-- Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), and Alyatec, a contract research organisation based in Strasbourg University Hospital (France), today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to advance precision medicine in AIT. This press release features multimedia....
Computer Sciencemskcc.org

Can Artificial Intelligence Detect Melanoma?

Melanoma is by far the most serious form of skin cancer. It’s diagnosed in about 105,000 people in the United States every year, and more than 7,000 Americans die from it annually. But when it’s caught and treated early, the disease is almost always curable. That’s why it’s important to develop more effective ways to detect melanoma in its earliest stages — a key focus of research at Memorial Sloan Kettering and elsewhere.
Cancerbiospace.com

Opdivo/Yervoy Combo Fails to Meet Endpoints in Head and Neck Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb, the global biopharmaceutical firm, has shared new details on its ongoing Phase III research on a potential first-line treatment for people who have been diagnosed with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The randomized, multi-center study called CheckMate -651 evaluates Opdivo 3...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenomeWeb

Genetron Health Receives CE Mark for Lung Cancer Sequencing Assay

NEW YORK – Genetron Health said Tuesday that it has received the CE mark for its eight-gene lung cancer sequencing assay. The test kit, which has also been approved by China’s National Medical Products Administration, uses a technology called One-Step Seq, which allows for a single-reaction library construction process, minimizing manual operation and reducing the chance of contamination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy