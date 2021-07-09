Integrated Tumor, Microbiome Features Influence Immunotherapy Combo Effects in Advanced Melanoma

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site, but they are scheduled to be posted this week. An MD Anderson Cancer Center-led team describes a role for altered telomere function in inflammatory bowel disease-related inflammation. Following from prior intestinal epithelium findings in a mouse model of IBD, the researchers used a fluorescence in situ hybridization assay, RNA sequencing, and other approaches to look at the consequences of telomere dysfunction in intestinal biopsy samples from individuals with older-onset IBD and in organoid models of Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. Their results point to inflammatory activation in the presence of telomere dysfunction via enhanced expression of an IBD driver called precursor of interleukin 19 (pro-IL-18), which is part of a pathway with ATM and YAP1. "In organoid models from ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease patients, pharmacological interventions of telomerase reactivation, suppression of DNA damage signaling, or YAP1 inhibition reduced pro-IL-18 production," the authors report, noting that such data "support a model wherein telomere dysfunction in the intestinal epithelium can initiate the inflammatory process in IBD, pointing to therapeutic interventions for this disease."