Milwaukee, WI

Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Expected To Return To Job Next Week

wpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOusted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is expected to return to his job Thursday after a day of conflicting reports that first had him returning Monday. Early Friday, Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission issued a statement saying Morales would be back at his post Monday. The former chief has been fighting to get his job back since he was demoted by the commission in August following months of turmoil amid police brutality protests and years of community distrust of police officers. Shortly after being demoted, Morales retired.

