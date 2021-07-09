Cancel
Real Estate

Decrease in U.S. Treasury Yields Causes Mortgage Rates to Drop

By Michael Bates
mortgageorb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) for the week ending July 8 reveals that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.9 percent with an average 0.6 point, which is down from 2.98 percent last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.03 percent. “Mortgage rates...

