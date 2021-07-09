Cancel
University honours student response to Covid-19 with new rainbow mural

By Gemma Mitchell
Nursing Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new commemorative mural featuring the names of nursing, paramedic and midwifery students who helped respond to the Covid-19 emergency has been unveiled at the University of Surrey. The display includes an image of a rainbow and is emblazoned with the words: “Your efforts will never be forgotten.”. The permanent...

Virginia StateProgress Index

Virginia State University: COVID shots for incoming students are encouraged, not required

ETTRICK — Twenty-three colleges across Virginia are requiring students to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Virginia State University is not among them. The university said Thursday it is recommending but not mandating shots for students returning to campus for the fall semester. However, the university added it will be screening students randomly throughout the year, and if a student tests positive, they will be given the option to return home or remain on campus under quarantine.
Kutztown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown University hosting COVID vaccine clinic for students, faculty, community

KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Kutztown University announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, at KU's Student Recreation Center. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open to students, employees, community members and children ages 12 and older, school officials say. Vaccines are also free of charge, and no registration is required.
Wake Forest, NCwfmynews2.com

Wake Forest University to begin 'removing' students with no proof of COVID-19 vaccine from enrolled courses and housing in August

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University is booting students without a COVID-19 vaccine out of its school. In a letter to students, school officials warned students who have not submitted proper proof of vaccination prior to the Aug. 1 deadline will be unenrolled from WFU. The university said students who have not responded with the proper documentation will be unenrolled from classes and removed from university housing. The university said students can get religious and medical exemptions.
Public Healthpncguam.com

8 new cases of COVID-19; GDOE student tests positive

Eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 291 tests performed on July 8. Seven (7) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 8,431 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 141 deaths, 100 cases in active isolation, and 8,190 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 0.8.
Ann Arbor, MIundark.org

Opinion: School Boards’ Unscientific Response to Covid-19 Is Nothing New

In March of 2020, as the pandemic ramped up, schools closed across the United States. Students switched to virtual learning and the medical community began its crash course on a new virus. The following summer, Covid-19 rates stabilized or decreased in parts of the country, and some people expected a form of in-person school to resume in the fall. But many school boards weren’t so sure, with some adamantly against the idea.
Collegesdocwirenews.com

Analysis of University student responses to the pandemic in a formal microbiology assessment

FEMS Microbiol Lett. 2021 Jul 7:fnab091. doi: 10.1093/femsle/fnab091. Online ahead of print. During the coronavirus pandemic, second year students on the BSc molecular biology and genetics degree at Istanbul Technical University sat an open-ended online exam for a microbiology course in which one of the compulsory questions asked how the course had helped them during the first phase of the pandemic (April-July 2020). Fifty of 69 students gave consent for their (anonymous) responses to be analysed in order to discern any key ways in which their knowledge had been applied. The aim of the study was to investigate whether taking an advanced microbiology course increases understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and has a positive impact on student behaviours with respect to public health practices. Findings were divided into four major themes: course content (information), application of course content to behaviour change (practice), professionalism, and their ‘audience’ while at home in lockdown (family and friends). Social distancing, wearing facemasks, hand and surface hygiene were described as important behaviours, with this practice informed by their basic microbiology knowledge. This paper describes a scenario where rote assessment can be used to assess wider scientific literacy with respect to application in society, providing students with an opportunity to incorporate and apply their learning into real-life situations, whilst tutors can assess constructivist learning, conceptual understanding and impact on student behaviour.
CollegesTelegraph

Students at elite universities fined more than £400,000 for Covid breaches

Elite universities have fined students more than £400,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions, The Telegraph can reveal, as a Government adviser accused institutions of "over-zealous" enforcement of rules. Nearly 4,000 penalties were handed to students from campus officials for infringing Government legislation surrounding masks, parties, social distancing and self-isolation, despite no...
CollegesDurango Herald

University of New Mexico won’t require COVID-19 vaccinations

ALBUQUERQUE – The University of New Mexico will continue to encourage that students, faculty and staff members get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in August for the fall semester but no longer plans to require it. University President Garnett Stokes said in a campuswide email that vaccinations are...
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Quinnipiac University Releases New COVID-19 Protocols

Quinnipiac University has updated its COVID-19 protocols. As of today, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, but those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks when indoors. The school will return to normal capacity for classrooms, events and athletics and...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio University announces COVID-19 vaccine incentives

ATHENS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning this week, Ohio University students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to win special prizes through the Bobcats Get Vaxxed Giveaway. Fully vaccinated students who select their Vaccination Pathway and upload their vaccine card through the university's COVID-19 Testing Pathway Program will automatically...
CollegesWPRI

Students sue Indiana University over COVID vaccine mandate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPRI) — Eight college students in Indiana are challenging a state university’s policy to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on campus. In June, The Bopp Law Firm, on behalf of Indiana University (IU) students, filed a lawsuit against IU to “preserve students’ rights to bodily autonomy, due process, an education free from unnecessary restrictions, and the right to consent to medical treatment,” according to a statement from the law firm.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

The educational and psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical students: A descriptive survey at the American University of Beirut

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Jul 16;100(28):e26646. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000026646. The SARS- CoV-2 virus has been a public health crisis since its emergence in 2019. It has affected nearly all aspects of life. Education has been particularly hit, and a lot of effort has been put to implement more and more virtual platforms through online classes, meetings and conferences. Medical education has also been affected, especially because of the need for hands-on education, specifically in the clinical setting of the last 2 years. This had a huge psychological impact on the medical students currently enrolled in medical schools around the globe.In this descriptive study, we sent all medical students at the American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine (AUBFM) an online anonymous survey by email. The survey started with general questions (age, gender and medical school year), followed by 3 sections that contain questions pertaining to the attitudes of medical students towards clinical rotations and online classes. Data was then analyzed using SPSSv24 and was then reported as percentages.Students were almost equally divided among the medical school classes (Med 1, 2, 3, and 4). The majority of clinical students (Med 3 and Med 4) reported that they feel nervous during their rotations in the hospital. Moreover, they reported that they have increased their use of disinfectants and personal protective equipment since the emergence of the pandemic. Moreover, the majority of medical students reported that they feel more stressed after shifting to online classes. Medical students also reported that they would be willing to go back to on-campus classes.This study aimed at describing the response of medical students at AUBFM to the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of stress. Limited data exists in the literature concerning the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical students in the middle East. Medical students reported that they feel more stressed and nervous during their clinical rotations and after the shift to online education, affecting their academic and social life. Further studies using a larger sample size are needed.
Auburn, WAnwadventists.com

Student Reflects on COVID-19 School Year

Auburn Adventist Academy, in Auburn, Washington, is also a home for many students. This year has pushed us to new limits; it was nothing we could have ever anticipated. Yet, in spite of the challenges we faced, we persevered, making it one of the most memorable years. The school year...
Collegesinformnny.com

UVM to require COVID-19 vaccinations for new and returning students

The University of Vermont says it will require that students be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time they arrive on campus for the Fall semester. The Executive Committee of the University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees today endorsed the requirement Friday. “I have consulted with medical and public...
Sun-Journal

Turner teens capture local impact of COVID-19 in new student-made documentary

TURNER — Students taking a summer course in filmmaking found that a “dark and difficult time” can bring out the positives in a community. The project offered by Leavitt Area High School involved interviewing and videotaping businesspeople, farmers and health care professionals about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected them. The finished documentary will be available to view on The Buzz, the school’s online newspaper.

