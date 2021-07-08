Why ‘The Match’ Is a Big Deal For Montana
'The Match' in Big Sky was not only a huge success on television but the whole event could have big implications for golf in Montana. Two days ago, 'The Match in Big Sky' showcased two huge NFL Superstars, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady going against each other with PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The broadcast was fun, exciting and an event to rewatch between these incredible athletes golfing at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.kmhk.com
