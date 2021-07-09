Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Ford Motor

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $14.44 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ford Motor#Ask Price#Bid Price#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
Related
Economypulse2.com

GM Stock: $90 Target From BofA

The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a price target of $90. These are the details. The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a price target increase from $80 to $90. And BofA analyst John Murphy is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Marketsinvezz.com

Is Ford stock a buy after recalling more than 850,000 vehicles?

Ford shares pulled back 2.86% on Friday after news the automaker recalled more than 850,000 vehicles. The company is recalling about 775,000 2013-2017 Ford Explorers due to a cross-axis ball joint defect. It also recalled 35,000 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Trucks and 41,000 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator SUVs. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Lordstown Motors Stock Higher Today?

Lordstown's stock is trading sharply higher today. There's no bullish news pushing the stock price up. In fact, the news on this company has been bearish for months. Shares of embattled electric pickup start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) were trading higher on Thursday. There was no bullish news moving the stock higher -- and in fact, there are some good reasons to think that the stock really shouldn't be moving higher.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EVgo Acquires e-Mobility Software Company Recargo For $25M

Fast charging provider for electric vehicles EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company, in an all-cash deal for $25 million. The transaction will combine EVgo’s national public fast-charging infrastructure and Recargo’s leadership in EV innovation on app development, market research, data licensing, reporting, and advertising. “Recargo’s...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Posted by
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...
Posted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy