Child Protection Center Demolishes Old Cottage on Downtown Property

The Child Protection Center, a nonprofit that protects children from abuse, recently demolished an old cottage building on its Sarasota property. The demolition funds were provided by philanthropists Dr. Kenneth Henry Katz and Gwendolyn Hope Katz. Kenneth is the founder of Forefront Dermatology, which has more than 200 offices across 18 states, and serves as an adviser to its board, and also serves as the director of finance for the board of Energy Bank. Gwen, meanwhile, serves on the committee for the Child Protection Center's annual gala, Blue Ties & Butterflies. The couple's donation allows other Child Protection Center monies to be spent on services for the nonprofit's clients.