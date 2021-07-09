Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

On Friday, shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $348.63. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Dia#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

JPMorgan, Home Depot Lead 5 Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Honeywell (HON), Goldman Sachs (GS) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are Dow Jones stocks to watch as they near buy zones from flat (or shallow cup) bases. Dow Jones Tests 35,000. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 35,000 early in the session, nearing its...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $40.15. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: TRADE. Trade Type: CALL. Expiration Date: 2021-09-17 Strike Price: $41.00. Volume: 292. Open Interest: 9124. Three Ways Options...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lululemon Athletica

On Thursday, shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $376.8. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share results of $1.38, which beat the $0.97 estimate, and sales results of $20.27 billion, which beat the $17.75 billion estimate. Wells Fargo is one...
Posted by
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 241,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 82.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Sells $249,165.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy