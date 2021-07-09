An Inside Look at Dover Street Market's 3537 and Crosby Café
The intentionally odd layout of each Dover Street Market store is intended to upset conventional shopping experiences, creating adventurous presentations quirky, shifting displays. Dover Street Market Paris' enigmatically named 3537 outpost is taking things a step further. Less of a clothing store than a hip hangout, 3537 is intended to engender communal gatherings, so inviting interiors are definitely part of the package. Thanks to Crosby Studios, 3537 is making the most of its newly-renovated space.www.highsnobiety.com
