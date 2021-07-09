Meet Eslabon Armado: The Duo Reviving Sierreño With An Emo Edge In ‘Tu Veneno Mortal’

By now, Julia Michaels is a familiar face on the pop landscape. An in-demand songwriter for artists like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Britney Spears, she scored her first Top 20 hit under her own name with her 2017 debut single, “Issues.” But even those who have been following Michaels’ career might not know a key fact about the artist: She’s Latina. Her government name is Julia Cavazos, and she’s of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent on her father’s side. And on her new single, “Only One” — a breezy pop song with shades of reggae and trap that finds her collaborating with Mexican-American pop star Becky G, Argentine rapper Khea, and Jamaican producer Di Genius — she finds her footing in Latin music for the first time.