Meet Eslabon Armado: The Duo Reviving Sierreño With An Emo Edge In ‘Tu Veneno Mortal’
Eslabon Armado is leading the new wave of regional Mexican music acts. The Mexican-American duo just scored their fourth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Albums chart with Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2. Among the Gen-Z crowd, Eslabon Armado is reinventing the Sierreño sound with an emo twist. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, the guys talked about pushing the genre’s boundaries with their new album and Bad Bunny’s surprise influence.wearemitu.com
