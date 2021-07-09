Sun protection and insect repellent for your dog
Summer means lots of time outdoors with your dog, but don’t forget the sun protection and insect repellent!. Summer is here, bringing with it lots of outdoor fun for you and your dog. But too much sun can cause burning and even lead to skin cancer. Meanwhile, mosquitoes, ticks and other nasty pests are ready and waiting to take a bite out of your dog’s fun. It’s time to deploy some natural sunscreens and insect repellents to protect your canine companion and let him enjoy the dog days of summer in comfort and safety.d.animalwellnessmagazine.com
