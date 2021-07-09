Sun protection and insect repellent for your dog

Summer temperatures are regularly surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, you may be considering taking your dog to the groomer to have him or her shaved. While the intention to do so is noble (after all, neither you nor I would like to wear a fur coat in the summer), following through with the idea is not. This is because human and dog physiology is very different. It’s so different, in fact, that shaving your dog could cause long-term harm to him or her.