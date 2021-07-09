Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Sun protection and insect repellent for your dog

By Erin Mullen
animalwellnessmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer means lots of time outdoors with your dog, but don’t forget the sun protection and insect repellent!. Summer is here, bringing with it lots of outdoor fun for you and your dog. But too much sun can cause burning and even lead to skin cancer. Meanwhile, mosquitoes, ticks and other nasty pests are ready and waiting to take a bite out of your dog’s fun. It’s time to deploy some natural sunscreens and insect repellents to protect your canine companion and let him enjoy the dog days of summer in comfort and safety.d.

animalwellnessmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Merrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Repellents#Insects#Your Dog#Dermoscent#Uvb#Spf#Pet Organics#Lyme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsmor-tv.com

How to recognize if your dog is overheating

While you're out in the backyard enjoying the sunshine and working on your summer tan, your dog might be at risk of overheating and dehydration. But there are warning signs of overheating that you can look out for to make sure that your playful pup stays safe and healthy all summer long.
Petslongislandweekly.com

Dog Parks And Your Dog

Dog parks are fenced-in, outdoor grounds designated for off-leash dog play. There are many variations, some safer and more pleasurable than others for your dog. Also, like any other social activity, it’s important for dog owners to know basic rules of etiquette. In this case, it’s not just a matter of a social faux pas—failing to comply can put your dog and other pets at risk.
Skin Carepajaronian.com

Physician weighs in on sun exposure, skin protection this summer

Summer is in full swing, and with Covid-19 restrictions loosening more every day, people are once again heading outside for some warm, seasonal fun. But all outdoor activities come with built-in risk. Too much exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause everything from premature wrinkles to life-threatening skin cancer.
Hair Caregoodmorningamerica.com

Shop these products to protect your hair from chlorine, sun and heat this summer

While spending time outdoors and laying by the pool this summer, you might realize that your hair is taking a beating from harsh pool chemicals and the hot summer sun. Pool chemicals such as chlorine can strip your natural oils, create tangles and dryness, change blonde to green and even cause split ends. Plus, prolonged exposure to the sun's UVA and UVB rays can also cause hair damage.
PetsWebMD

Keeping Your Dog Safe in the Summer

The warm, sunny summer months may seem like the ideal time for you to be out and about with your dog. But hot weather can be uncomfortable for dogs and even dangerous for their health. Take these steps to keep your dog safe in the summertime:. Exercise safely. If it’s...
Skin CareSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to ensure best sun protection for children and adults

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: What are the best kinds of sunscreen to use on my kids? Do spray sunscreens work as well as lotions? Also, does UPF clothing offer more sun protection than a standard long-sleeved shirt?. ANSWER: Sunscreen can and should be safely used for children 6 months and older....
PetsOne Green Planet

3 Reasons You Should NOT Shave Your Dog This Summer

Summer temperatures are regularly surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, you may be considering taking your dog to the groomer to have him or her shaved. While the intention to do so is noble (after all, neither you nor I would like to wear a fur coat in the summer), following through with the idea is not. This is because human and dog physiology is very different. It’s so different, in fact, that shaving your dog could cause long-term harm to him or her.
Petsautomotiveblog.co.uk

Keep your dog cool in the car

As the hot weather returns, road safety and organisation GEM Motoring Assist is encouraging pet owners to ensure their dogs are safe and comfortable on car journeys. And remember, it’s both dangerous and illegal to leave an animal in a hot vehicle. “If the dog becomes ill or dies, you...
Eveleth, MNmesabitribune.com

‘A vacation for your dog or cat’

EVELETH — When the humans are vacationing, the pooches deserve a getaway, too. That’s the overall concept at Pup North A Pet Lodge, located in rural Eveleth. Taking over the established business was a “dream come true” for co-owner Mykle Hadrava, a registered nurse with a penchant for pups. She and husband, Tom Hadrava, have three dogs of their own — Enzo, Paige and Bella — along with a 3-year-old child and baby.
PetsPosted by
outsidemagazine

5 Tips for Adventuring With Your Dog

We love bringing our dogs with us everywhere we go, but especially on camping trips and along for big adventures in the mountains. The days we spend in nature are most rewarding when everyone’s having a good time––our four-legged buddies included. If they’re stressed or unhappy, then we’re going to be stressed and unhappy too. To make sure we get it right and maximize the fun had by all, we tapped the coolest dog parents we know for their best tips.
Cass County, MImsu.edu

Protect your pets during this summer

As loud bangs and cheers are heard around the area this weekend don’t forget about the pets that live in the area. According to Pet Amber Alert, a national pet recovery system, there is a 30% increase in lost pets during the Fourth of July holiday. Pet Amber Alert also...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Save A Life! National Pet Fire Safety Day Tips To Protect Your Dog

National Pet Fire Safety Day is July 15th, and it's a great time to go over some fire safety tips that can prevent fires in the home and keep your dog safe should a fire break out. Being prepared and following safety tips could save your dog's life, as well as your own. The post Save A Life! National Pet Fire Safety Day Tips To Protect Your Dog appeared first on DogTime.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Importance of protecting skin from the sun

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Essentia Health is helping bring awareness to the effects sun damage can have on the skin. As July is UV Safety Awareness Month, medical professionals are stressing the importance of wearing sunblock as well as sun protecting clothing on a daily basis. Medical staff say an ounce of sunscreen is sufficient enough for the whole body, but it should be reapplied every two hours for full protection. It can help to avoid sun damage that can lead to skin cancers.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Deadly Dog-to-Human Parasite Lands In North America

Dogs are susceptible to many different types of parasites. Most they keep to themselves. However, a new parasite can be transferred from dogs to humans. Pet owners are pretty diligent about treating their pets for parasites, using products like Frontline monthly to treat ticks, fleas, and heartworm. Often, dog parasites can be transferred from dog to dog, but not usually from dog to human. However, researchers recently released data with the discovery of a new zoonotic disease that is caused by tapeworms, a parasite that your pooch can give to you.
ElectronicsObserver

Fuze Bug Reviews: Does This Insect Repellent Lamp Really Work?

Fuze Bug is an insect repellent lamp designed for people who mostly spend their time outdoors exposed to insects. According to the official website, it is a 2-in-1 product, a lamp and an insect killer with an appealing design making it more valuable and practical for every person. Unlike other insect killer solutions that need a constant electric supply or involve using sprays or chemicals, this one is effortless. There are no chemicals or materials inside that may fit it unsuitable for some people, children, or pets in the house. Besides, it is a rechargeable device that can be your companion for adventurous trips like trekking, hiking, camping, etc.
PetsFast Company

Your dog could be a genius

What do Air Bud, Lassie, and Brian Griffin have in common?. They’re all extraordinarily talented dogs. They’re also all fictional, but that doesn’t mean gifted dogs are a myth—in fact, new research suggests just the opposite: that the canine species might have its own Leonardo, Mozart, or Hawking in its midst.
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

The dangers of the sun on your skin

The sun is beneficial for humans, but it also carries many risks. Sun exposure can cause various reactions and skin problems. Read the article below so you can be more aware of all the risks the sun brings with it. Do not test your luck with your health. If you are feeling adventurous you can visit casino or NetBet Sport instead.
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Choosing a harness for your dog

Morgan Weber is the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures in sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how to pick the right harness for our furry friends, so they are able to stay comfortable on the many walks we take with them.
Petspawtracks.com

Cutting your dog’s nails can be easy — here’s how

Learning how to cut dog nails might look easy, but actually trying it is another story. Not only do you have to know what you’re doing, but your dog needs to be calm, cool, and collected, too… which is easier said than done. With some tips and the right tools,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy