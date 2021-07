Police officers appear to be playing songs while interacting with members of the public to stop them from recording them and uploading it online. A California cop tried to stop a Black Lives Matter activist from uploading a video of their interaction on YouTube by playing a Taylor Swift song and not only failed but was also exposed for it. The police officer was banking on the platform's copyright-detection system to block the video, reported Variety. Filming cops can be the difference between life and death for many, especially the African-American community. The murder of George Floyd by a police officer couldn't be stopped by bystanders filming the incident but it certainly helped convict Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd's murder. Until the video was posted online, the Minneapolis police department had maintained that Floyd had died of a medical incident.