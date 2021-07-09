Creston Board: Rochelle Landfill closure could close at end of 2040
CRESTON — The Creston Village Board approved a series of agreements at its Tuesday meeting that would result in the Rochelle Landfill closing by or on Dec. 31, 2040. The landfill would close earlier if there is no remaining capacity. In order to ensure that there is no remaining capacity, the annual limit for waste that can be disposed of at the landfill would increase to 650,000 tons per year.rochellenews-leader.com
Comments / 0