Not a lot of folks will remember this airline but those who do miss these flights dearly for short flights around Montana. If you didn't know this but Montana actually had their own airline once. That airline was Big Sky Airlines. Big Sky Airlines was a small airline with flights around Montana and the surrounding state's biggest cities. They had flights to Denver, Boise, and more. Plus, you could fly from Missoula to Kalispell or Billings to Bozeman.