Technology Innovations being utilized in the Healthcare Setting:. Cutting-edge technology is no stranger to the healthcare market with some of the best companies in the world competing to bring the latest and greatest innovations to the OR. These technologies promise to help provide more efficient and safer outcomes for patients and healthcare staff. Companies are bringing futuristic technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and ultra-high definition (UHD) to the medical setting and changing the way healthcare providers are treating patients. These technologies are being utilized throughout medical settings in and out of the OR.