On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Counting Crows album — the band's first in seven years — is not your typical release. As the title suggests, Butter Miracle Suite One is a record more accurately described as a suite. The four tracks are like movements, connecting and flowing into each other. For songwriter and...

Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

The Black Crowes release new film via Coda Collection

Brothers of a Feather features a selection of rare concert and studio performances. The Black Crowes have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers Of A Feather, a new film celebrating the welcomed 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three superb concert and studio performance programs which present the band at the peak of their power. The partnership culminates today with the release of ‘Brothers of a Feather’, which captures Black Crowes founders Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting as a duo at an intimate, sold out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Never before seen in full, the intimate, stripped-down arrangements of Crowes standards such as “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy” and “Wiser Time” give the music’s lyrics and structures a welcomed new perspective. Brothers of a Feather is available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection beginning July 9th.
Musicwpr.org

Foxing, 'Draw Down The Moon'

To recap: In advance of the group's forthcoming record Draw Down The Moon, Foxing's already shared a 7 minute track with WHY? and an interactive series of online games called "rituals." And now, in its latest move, the band's released a video for the title track starring Broadway star André De Shields. It might feel over the top if it weren't simply par for the course – the band already released a song in five languages! – for the St. Louis trio. "Draw Down The Moon," much like previous singles "Go Down Together" and "Where The Lightning Strikes Twice," proves once again that the band is far less interested in tradition than transcending whatever genre camp it came from. And lucky us for that: It's downright thrilling to watch this band go big by making bombastic music that isn't afraid to be unabashedly Foxing.
MusicantiMUSIC

Red River Hymn Share Russell Crowe Inspired 'Divorce Party'

"Sad Southern Rock" band Red River Hymn have released their brand new single "Divorce Party", which is that a track from their forthcoming "Oakview" EP that will arrive in September. The group explained the unusual inspiration for the track, "when Russell Crowe announced he was having this huge celebratory divorce...
MusicSFGate

H.E.R. Still Finds Inspiration in Prince and 'Martin'

H.E.R. doesn’t want her music to be boxed in. “When I was creating it, I wasn’t really aiming for anything,” the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist said of “Back of My Mind,” her new 21-track album. “But when I started sequencing it and putting it together, I realized that a lot of the songs that I created were different moods of R&B.”
MusicStereogum

HAIM – “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”

HAIM have released a new song, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover. The movie premieres on Netflix next week on 7/23 (in the US, at least), but Haim’s contribution to it is available to hear now. The track was produced by Dave Fridmann and Ariel Rechtshaid.
Musicwpr.org

Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.

Comments / 0

