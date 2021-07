How are you spending your Fourth of July? Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia is spending his with a visit to Arizona, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Garcia, who entered the transfer portal this week, is considered one of the top transfers on the market. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 2020-21 while shooting 48 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3 and 78 percent from the free throw line as a freshman.