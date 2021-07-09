See Which Rooftop Bar in Montgomery County Made Inquirer’s ‘Best’ List

This Skytop Garden bar makes the Philadelphia Inquirer's Best List. Images via Great American Pub.

A Montgomery County rooftop bar has made a list of the 13 best in the Philadelphia region as compiled by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Conshohocken’s Great American Pub Rooftop bar makes the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Best List.

The Great American Pub in Conshohocken has a roof deck—the Skytop Garden—that offers fantastic views, writes Jillian Wilson for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Great American Pub opened its first location in Conshohocken in 1991, then opened locations in Wayne and Phoenixville .

The pub is located right in the heart of downtown Conshohocken so you’ll never feel like you’re missing a thing.

First: views. The Skytop Garden is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so get there ASAP and enjoy all the GAP has to offer you.

Second: Drinks! A fabulous beer list, wine list, and of course, a great cocktail lineup makes the GAP a place to chill out and watch the world go by at your feet, literally!

Third: Food. Have you SEEN The All-Encompassing Appetizer Party?! It’s like they made this menu just for me. Tomato Pie, Chips & Guac, Mini Cocktail Franks, Mozzarella Sticks, you know, all the good stuff.

But you can also choose from a variety of excellent all-American pub food like soups, salads, burgers, pasta, pizza, fried spuds, plant-based and/or vegan munchies, tacos, sandwiches, and Philly favorites like Pork, Cheesesteaks, or Pork Belly and Perogies.

The Skytop Garden at the Great American Pub in Conshohocken is located on 123 Fayette Street.

I think I just made your plans for this weekend! And remember, get to the Skytop Garden early to snag a seat at the Best Rooftop Bar (according to The Philadelphia Inquirer) in Montgomery County.

