Springfield, IL

Jesse White Issues Reminder: Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program Has Begun

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers that electronic verification of automobile insurance has begun, and vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and $100 reinstatement fee. Enforcement of the state’s mandatory insurance electronic verification program began on July 1, 2021. Insurance companies are working in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

