Jesse White Issues Reminder: Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program Has Begun
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers that electronic verification of automobile insurance has begun, and vehicle owners who are unable to prove insurance will face a license plate suspension and $100 reinstatement fee. Enforcement of the state’s mandatory insurance electronic verification program began on July 1, 2021. Insurance companies are working in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
