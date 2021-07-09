Cancel
Rolando Romero-Anthony Yigit Finalized For July 17 Charlo-Castano Bill

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a new opponent for his next ring adventure. BoxingScene.com has learned that Sweden’s Anthony Yigit has officially agreed to step in to face Las Vegas’ Romero. The bout will serve as the chief support of a July 17 Showtime tripleheader, with the undisputed junior middleweight championship between Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18KOs) and Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12KOs) headlining the show at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

