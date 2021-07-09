RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant says she’s ‘still best friends’ with ex-husband Jamal

Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ fallout had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had an eventful past season. Her fallout with Monique Samuels turned violent. The former friends couldn’t get back on track thanks to court battles and meddling by the other women in the group. With things so contentious, it was hard for them to continue to film with each other. And Candiace said that she wouldn’t return for the upcoming season if Monique didn’t leave the show. In the end, Monique decided it was time to walk away. And she said the last straw was the way the reunion episodes were edited. In her opinion, she and her husband Chris Samuels were treated unfairly.