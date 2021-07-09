RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant says she’s ‘still best friends’ with ex-husband Jamal
Gizelle Bryant is spilling all the tea. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about her ex-husband Jamal Bryant days before the RHOP season 6 premiere. As viewers may remember, Gizelle Bryant is an “OG” on the popular reality tv series, The Real Housewives of Potomac. While known for being the ex-wife and First Lady of Pastor Jamal Bryant, last season saw the old flames try and reignite their spark. Fans (and their three daughters) watched as Gizelle and Jamal began dating again, but it did not last for long.thegrio.com
