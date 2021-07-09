Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant says she’s ‘still best friends’ with ex-husband Jamal

By Jared Alexander
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gizelle Bryant is spilling all the tea. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about her ex-husband Jamal Bryant days before the RHOP season 6 premiere. As viewers may remember, Gizelle Bryant is an “OG” on the popular reality tv series, The Real Housewives of Potomac. While known for being the ex-wife and First Lady of Pastor Jamal Bryant, last season saw the old flames try and reignite their spark. Fans (and their three daughters) watched as Gizelle and Jamal began dating again, but it did not last for long.

thegrio.com

Comments / 0

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Reality Tv#Rhop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Society
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant’s “Constant Backstabbing” Got On Her Nerves

My brain these days is 95% occupied with thoughts about the Real Housewives of Potomac. And frankly, I’m not mad about it. The ladies of Potomac made their Season 6 debut finally and it was exactly what Real Housewives dreams are made of. No one is doing it like them. Wendy Osefo’s party for her […] The post Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant’s “Constant Backstabbing” Got On Her Nerves appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Husband Chris Bassett Has Something to Say to Candiace Dillard’s Critics

Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels’ fallout had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had an eventful past season. Her fallout with Monique Samuels turned violent. The former friends couldn’t get back on track thanks to court battles and meddling by the other women in the group. With things so contentious, it was hard for them to continue to film with each other. And Candiace said that she wouldn’t return for the upcoming season if Monique didn’t leave the show. In the end, Monique decided it was time to walk away. And she said the last straw was the way the reunion episodes were edited. In her opinion, she and her husband Chris Samuels were treated unfairly.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Wendy Osefo Says She’s “Took Booked And Busy” To Unfollow Gizelle Bryant On Instagram

There was an atmospheric big chill happening at Wendy Osefo’s “Nude Interlude” party, and it had nothing to do with the distance due north to Wendy’s house or the fact there was snow on the ground. It was spillage from last season of Real Housewives of Potomac. And since this marked the first time the ladies congregated in awhile, leftover drama was bound to come up. It may not have been addressed, but it was festering in the room.
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Newbie Mia Thornton Has a Showdown with Wendy Osefo

Mia Thornton is starting off with a bang. “Real Housewives of Potomac” newbie Mia Thornton is having an interesting first season. In a preview for the current season, she came into the group by way of Karen Huger. And it won’t take long for her to clash with a couple of the other ladies. In fact, Wendy Osefo seemed a little iffy on her during their first meeting. Although Wendy had her own issues with Karen during her first season, she begins to question Mia’s loyalty on the upcoming episode.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant Is “A Big Liar” Who “Has To Own Her Mess”

There is arguably no better Real Housewives feud than the ongoing banter between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. Since the beginning of the Real Housewives of Potomac, they’ve STAYED arguing and throwing shade. And their fights are some of the show’s most iconic moments. Gizelle taking the center seat at La Dame’s birthday party. Gizelle’s […] The post Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant Is “A Big Liar” Who “Has To Own Her Mess” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Rhop's Gizelle Bryant Explains Her Season 6 Drama With Wendy Osefo (and Those "Eddie Rumors")

Rumors are swirling around Potomac once again. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is opening up about her season six drama with co-star Wendy Osefo ahead of this Sunday's big premiere. As Bravo fans know, the explosive Rhop trailer teased possible cracks in Wendy and Eddie Osefo's marriage. "So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?" Gizelle asks Ashley Darby in the teaser. Unsurprisingly, the chatter about Eddie does not go over well with Wendy. "There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it," Gizelle told E! News exclusively. "In Potomac we talk about it. We don't hide anything." As...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Karen Huger Discusses The State Of Her Relationship With Gizelle Bryant

On every season of the hit spinoff The Real Housewives of Potomac, the relationship between Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant is awkward at best and contentious at worst. The show’s alums just never find their happy medium as friends. But ahead of Season 6, Huger is sharing their current friendship status (and it wouldn't be the Grande Dame if there wasn't a little shade to boot).
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'I Thought We Were Better Than That': 'RHOP' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Was 'Hurt' That Costar Gizelle Bryant Spread False Rumors About Her Marriage

After filming season 6 of Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo learned how loyal some of her costars were. During the latest season — which premiered on July 11 on Bravo — viewers will get to see Osefo and Gizelle Bryant's relationship evolve ever since the latter claimed that the professor's husband, Eddie Osefo, was cheating on her.
TV Seriesurbanbellemag.com

Robyn Dixon Gets Frustrated with Wendy Osefo Amid Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant’s Feud

The feud between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant have been feuding for years. However, things have gotten much worse between them. Gizelle is still upset about some of the things Karen said to her at the reunion. Monique Samuels wasn’t the only person who doubted the sincerity of Gizelle’s reconciliation with Jamal Bryant. In fact, both women felt like Gizelle was lying about it and only pretended to be back with Jamal for a storyline.
RelationshipsPosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Wendy Osefo Was Wrong About Her “Spreading Rumors” About Her Husband Eddie Osefo

It’s almost time to see how Real Housewives of Potomac will recover from the mess left by women who went full Roadhouse at a wine event last season. Two went in but only one came out in the drag heard around the world. After Monique Samuels lightly shifted Candiace Dillard’s weave, Monique became the target […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Wendy Osefo Was Wrong About Her “Spreading Rumors” About Her Husband Eddie Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV ShowsOk Magazine

'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Gizelle Bryant Threatens To Reveal Costar Karen Huger's 'Drunk, Cheating Truths' In Upcoming Season — Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning to air, with the ladies' cat claws coming out right off the bat. Season 6 — which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 11 — will be filled with new housewives and new rumors swirling... not to mention a slew of unsettled feuds. Apart from Dr. Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, newcomers Mia Thornton and Askale Davis will be joining the ladies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy