Terry C. Lasky (1947 -2021) On July 2nd, 2021 Terry C. Lasky died at his home in Chatham, NY, surrounded by family. He was born August 16th, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Thelma Feld and Henry Lasky. He spent his early years in Brooklyn before moving to Manhattan as a teenager. He and his wife Patricia Blake Lasky moved to Chatham, NY in 1992 where they built a beautiful home with their children, Malcolm and Phoebe.