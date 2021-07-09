Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, SafeMoon: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Meme-Based Coins

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemecoins have made a name for themselves in the cryptocurrency market over the years. These assets are known for their meteoric rise to the top, after gaining popularity over a period of time, usually from a flock of prominent investors, a determined group of retailers, or celebrities. Typically, all meme coins start out as a joke, with their structure having little to no fundamental backing.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Marques Brownlee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Future#Popular Tech#Marques
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Meme
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Celebrities
Related
StocksPosted by
EWN

Shiba Inu Outperformed DOGE in Q2, Posting 11,566,501% in Returns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) had an impressive performance in the second quarter of 2021. Shiba Inu (SHIB) outperformed the original meme-coin of Dogecoin in Q2, with a quarterly return of 11,566,501%. Purchasing $1 of SHIB at the beginning of Q2 would have returned $456,929 when SHIB posted an all-time high of...
Posted by
Hamza Hayat

Shiba Inu gains momentum after adding more pairs to ShibaSwap DEX

At ShibaSwap, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) three new pairs, ETH-USDT, LEASH-BONE, and SHIB-BONE are added. This addition took place right after the launching of this much-awaited platform on July 6th by Shiba Inu developers. From July 6th Shiba Inu lost almost all of its gains and now trading between two crucial levels, but the bulls came to rescue it.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Dogecoin's Downward Slide: 2-Month Stats Show Meme-Based Crypto Is Down 76%

The infamous meme-based crypto asset dogecoin has had an incredible 12 months, rising more than 5,578% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin also ignited significant demand for a number of canine-themed cryptocurrencies this year as billions of dollars have funneled into these meme-coin economies. However, in recent times the original dogecoin has faltered, and over the last three months has shed 46.24% of its value.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst claims this is the way you can retire early thanks to Bitcoin, cryptos

It’s no surprise that anyone would want to escape the rat race or maybe retire early. No, no advertisements here promoting insurance companies with their schemes and returns as in the traditional finance world. But, how about retiring early using cryptocurrencies? While the cumulative crypto-market capitalization, at press time, stood at $1.29T, given the current headwinds in the market, is it even feasible?
StocksPosted by
EWN

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rose by 366% in Q2, Outperforming the top 5 Cryptos

The meme-coin outperformed the top 5 digital assets in the same time period. Dogecoin is battling to maintain the 200-day moving average as support. DOGE has also retraced by 77%since its all-time high of $0.74 set in early May due to Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live. The popular meme-coin...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Bullish crypto signal ‘just started pumping’

Bitcoin continues to trade within a relatively narrow band on Friday, despite a price slide in recent days.The cryptocurrency dropped from above $34,000 at the start of the week to below $32,000, remaining within the $30,000 to $36,000 region that it has sat throughout July.The broader crypto market is largely stable, with no major moves in either direction over the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ether) is down 3 per cent, while Binance Coin is up 1 per cent since Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Analysts predict a big move could be on its way, pointing to several market indicators that suggest a short term break out within the next couple of days.In other news, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has announced a new company aimed at decentralised finance and focussing on bitcoin.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Crypto market stasis: Experts and academics take questions on bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘Bitcoin is dropping like a stone, but wait till….’

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, is currently noting a major correction in its price trajectory following a mini-crash last week. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading around the $31.62k-mark, having fallen by 1.2% in the last 24 hours. The question is, will it continue to plummet on the...
StocksInvestorPlace

Traders Should Beware a Rabid Dogecoin

What’s a couple pennies among traders? It could be slippage. And most often it is. But when it involves well-traded meme crypto play Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), it’s so much more on the DOGE price chart. And as we’ll explain below, that continues to be bad news for DOGE apes and bulls.
Marketscoingeek.com

Kurt Wuckert Jr tackles ‘fake news’ Elon Musk, Dogecoin and Bitcoin energy Digital Cash Rundown

CoinGeek’s resident Bitcoin historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. appeared on Digital Cash Rundown with Joel Valenzuela, returning to discuss Bitcoin, manipulation and the antics of Elon Musk in the crypto space. Thoughtful as ever, the discussion with Kurt turns to energy efficiency and proof-of-work mining, compared to the pros and cons of proof-of-stake. There’s also talk on Dogecoin, and whether there will ever be any significant development work with the novelty digital currency.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Right Now?

Cryptocurrency prices continue to drop, which could make now a smart buying opportunity. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin all have their advantages and disadvantages. The cryptocurrency you choose will depend on a variety of factors. Cryptocurrencies have had a whirlwind of a year so far. Between reaching record-breaking highs and then...
Marketsambcrypto.com

A trend reversal for Bitcoin will be inevitable if…

The volatility squeeze on Bitcoin’s charts has kept the market’s largest cryptocurrency in the news of late. Over the last 24 hours, however, another key metric flashed something intriguing. Possibly, Bitcoin’s price could substantially change its course over the next few weeks. Bitcoin, at the time of writing, was trading...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin and Square Popped Today -- But Dogecoin Dropped

Is the slump in Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) finally over?. It's no secret by now -- the price of the world's foremost cryptocurrency has cratered over the last couple of months, falling 46% from its highs in early May. But on Friday, Bitcoin's price appeared to finally show signs of stabilizing, actually ticking up about 0.2% through 10:40 a.m. EDT.
Posted by
Hamza Hayat

Shiba Inu Coin: July 20 could be a big day for Dogecoin Killer

Shiba Inu a meme coin has gained more popularity and has been ranked amongst the 30 top cryptocurrencies. The coin becomes more trustworthy after its own ShibaSwap dex launch. While it has also been listed on different popular trading platforms such as Binance, and Coinbase Pro.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Down 20% from Last Week

The price of Dogecoin has fallen 19.37% in the last week to hit $0.18—the lowest it’s been since April 23, when the price hit $0.16—according to crypto data aggregator CoinMarketCap. The meme coin is currently the eighth biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, holding a market share of $22.5 billion in...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

‘Crypto is corrupt & manipulated’ claims co-creator of DOGE, Jackson Palmer

A lot of people have criticized the crypto industry for its ease in manipulation. Jackson Palmer, who co-created Dogecoin, exposed the true nature in his recent statement. Talking about his journey in the industry, Palmer isn’t interested in returning to crypto. Dogecoin had become people’s favorite back in the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy