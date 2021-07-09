JPMorgan Is Confident Grayscale’s July “Unlockings” Will Crash Bitcoin Below $25,000
On 13 July, Grayscale will be set to unlock its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust product (GBTC), which has been locked for 6 months. Grayscale plays a major role in the cryptocurrency market, as it gives high net worth investors, who are usually regulated, the ability to gain exposure to the market without having to deal with cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently, the GBTC product holds around $19 billion worth of Bitcoin.zycrypto.com
