JPMorgan Is Confident Grayscale’s July “Unlockings” Will Crash Bitcoin Below $25,000

CoinGecko has just released its Q2 2021 report. In their analysis of the market, CoinGecko observed that even though Axie Infinity has been on the market for more than three years, its popularity held off until Q2 2021. In May, players could migrate their Axies and trade freely on Axie Infinity’s Ronin-based marketplace. Combined with a surge in the media’s attention on its play-to-earn elements, Axie Infinity saw a 131x increase in just six months.