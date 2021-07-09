Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

JPMorgan Is Confident Grayscale’s July “Unlockings” Will Crash Bitcoin Below $25,000

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 13 July, Grayscale will be set to unlock its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust product (GBTC), which has been locked for 6 months. Grayscale plays a major role in the cryptocurrency market, as it gives high net worth investors, who are usually regulated, the ability to gain exposure to the market without having to deal with cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently, the GBTC product holds around $19 billion worth of Bitcoin.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Jpmorgan#Grayscale Bitcoin Trust#Gbtc#Crypto#Fud#Ssr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst claims this is the way you can retire early thanks to Bitcoin, cryptos

It’s no surprise that anyone would want to escape the rat race or maybe retire early. No, no advertisements here promoting insurance companies with their schemes and returns as in the traditional finance world. But, how about retiring early using cryptocurrencies? While the cumulative crypto-market capitalization, at press time, stood at $1.29T, given the current headwinds in the market, is it even feasible?
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar By 2050 And Soar To $66,000 By The End Of 2021

Bitcoin has struggled over the last few months, falling by more than half from its peak of around $65,000 set in April. The bitcoin price is still up significantly from before it began its latest rally in October, a bull run that sent combined crypto market to a staggering $2.5 trillion before crashing back (subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and discover crypto blockbusters poised for 1,000% gains).
Marketsu.today

Coinbase Receives 13,003 BTC from Anonymous Whale Over Past 3 Hours

According to a recent tweet by the crypto track Whale Alert’s team, over the past three hours, an anonymous crypto whale has moved a staggering 13,003 Bitcoins to Coinbase – the largest US-based crypto trading venue and a public company that has recently made a direct listing on the Nasdaq.
Marketscryptopotato.com

41,000 Bitcoin Transferred to Coinbase Pro In One Hour: Should You be Worried?

After another week of consolidation for bitcoin, with a drawdown to $31k, investors look to the weekend for a sigh of relief as the GBTC shares unlock continues. On-chain analysts detected an unusually large inflow of 41,000 BTC over a few transactions into Coinbase Pro Exchange, in just one hour. The immediate reaction from Crypto Twitter was fear and calls for BTC “to $20k or $10k BTC.”
MarketsPosted by
GOBankingRates

Why Is Crypto So Volatile?

It has been an unpredictable year for crypto investors. After Bitcoin's value accelerated by 300% in 2020 and reached an all-time high in April 2021, crypto trading volume on popular exchanges like...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Are Stock Tokens Behind The Crackdown On Crypto Exchange Binance?

While crypto exchange Binance continues to face crackdowns from several different countries, it’s looking likely that stock tokens may be behind this. Hong Kong And Lithuania Become The Latest To Crackdown On Binance. On Friday, Hong Kong’s market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), warned the crypto exchange in...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Spotlight on Axie Infinity (AXS), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin (BTC) – CoinGecko Q2 2021 Report

CoinGecko has just released its Q2 2021 report. In their analysis of the market, CoinGecko observed that even though Axie Infinity has been on the market for more than three years, its popularity held off until Q2 2021. In May, players could migrate their Axies and trade freely on Axie Infinity’s Ronin-based marketplace. Combined with a surge in the media’s attention on its play-to-earn elements, Axie Infinity saw a 131x increase in just six months.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsForbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.
Marketsinvesting.com

Boomers Are Boomering, While Bitcoin Plows Ahead

Boomers have a bad reputation for failing to adapt to new technology and remain the age demographic with the lowest Bitcoin adoption rates. Bitcoin is paying no heed to skeptics as it picks up itself and plows ahead, despite regulatory impediments. Visa (NYSE:V) are set to approve bitcoin spending cards,...
Stockscryptonews.com

Softbank Invests In Bullish, BofA & BTC Futures, Yellen & Stablecoins + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. SB Northstar, a unit of SoftBank Group, agreed to invest USD 75m in Bullish, the sponsor of a not-yet-operational crypto exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing documents filed July 9 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It will also buy 3 million warrants to purchase shares of Far Peak, the SPAC taking Bullish public in a move that could value the combined entity at about USD 9bn, it added. As reported, SoftBank just recently invested USD 200m in 2TM Group, the parent company of Mercado Bitcoin, a Latin America-focused crypto exchange.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Bitcoin On Track To Dip Below $30,000?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above the $30,000 mark in the early hours of Wednesday, at $31,983.53, which is 2.87% lower over 24 hours. Here are some factors that give a sense of whether BTC could drop below the psychologically important $30K level. A Tighter Range: Bitcoin has traded sideways with...
MarketsCoinDesk

Sources to CoinDesk: Bank of America Approves Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Clients, Some Cubans Are Now Taking Crypto Donations

Co-hosts Zack Seward, Naomi Brockwell, Will Foxley, Jennifer Sanasie, and Benjamin Powers choose five of the day’s big stories to hash out, analyze and help connect the dots on why these stories matter to the crypto world. With a personality-driven, fast-paced, entertaining format, the show is geared toward the mainstream, discovery audience with themes ranging from serious to fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy