Conqueror's Blade Season 8 Dynasty Available Now

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynasty Season 8 for Conqueror’s Blade has officially launched, bringing about new units, a new hero, and more. Read on for more. We previously reported on the Dynasty Season 8 late last month when it was first announced. If you missed our initial coverage, you can catch up here. Season 8 take direct inspiration from what the press release called the “cosmopolitan golden age” of China which took place during the Tung Dynasty (hence the season’s name).

