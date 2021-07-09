Conqueror's Blade Season 8 Dynasty Available Now

Sky: Children of the Light (Free) from thatgamecompany on iOS and Android has been getting a lot of seasonal updates bringing in new features and content for players. It recently has seen some welcome changes to the flow of the game, the daily light system, and also with how veteran players can help newcomers and ease them into thatgamecompany’s gorgeous game. Sky: Children of the Light also finally arrived on Nintendo Switch last week and it begins a major new season today with a collaborative season. Sky: Children of the Light is collaborating with The Little Prince for Season of The Little Prince available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the Sky: Children of the Light new season trailer below: