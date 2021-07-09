Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

How two F-16s from the US Air Force’s ‘boneyard’ will find a second life as digital models

By Valerie Insinna
Military Times
Military Times
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants to make a digital twin of the F-16, hoping to cut down the time and money it takes to sustain its most prolific fighter. Over the next four years, the Air Force will pluck two F-16s from the boneyard, disassemble them, and use “digital engineering” to create an exact digital replica of the airframe and many of its major subsystems. The twin will allow the service to simulate future wear on the aircraft, maintenance and upgrades, as well as provide a path for the service to find new manufacturing sources for F-16 parts.

