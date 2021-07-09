Khamzat Chimaev to fight Li Jingliang at UFC 267
Khamzat Chimaev reportedly will make his long-awaited return against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in October.
MMA Junkie reported Friday that verbal agreements are in place for Chimaev (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Jingliang (17-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) to fight on Oct. 30. UFC 267 is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi.
Chimaev, 27, has been in a long battle with lingering effects of COVID-19. The Chechen-born fighter has not been in the octagon since knocking out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds at UFC Fight Night 178 on Sept. 19, 2020.
China’s Jingliang, 33, has won eight of his past 10 bouts and is coming off a first-round KO of Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC on ABC 1 on Jan. 16.
The UFC 267 lineup also includes Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title and Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba.
–Field Level Media
