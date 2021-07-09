Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Rediscover Pageant of the Masters

foxla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this latest segment of Rediscover California, Sandra Endo gives us a look at Pageant of the Masters, where you can watch art come to life right before your eyes in a star-lit amphitheater. Performances run nightly from July 7 – September 3, 2021.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant Of The Masters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Laguna Beach, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters opens with ‘Made in America’

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Pageant of the Masters, its director Diana Challis Davy worried it might never reopen. “It caused me to think about what makes the pageant exist,” she said on Thursday, July 8, a day after the Laguna Beach show that recreates near-identical replicas of famous artworks with live actors opened with this year’s “Made in America” theme. “To a great extent, it’s because we have volunteers who are willing to give up their summer. I realize now that their enthusiasm is still there.”
The Colony, TXstarlocalmedia.com

The Colony resident to compete in pageant

The Colony resident Hester Moore will participate in the Miss Senior Texas America Pageant on July 24 at the Double Tree Hotel near the Galleria in Dallas. The pageant is designed to enrich and empower the lives of all seniors while promoting the positive image of aging and inner beauty.
Berks County, PAberkscountyliving.com

Celebrating The Apple Dumpling Pageant 2021 Winners

Meet the winners of this year’s Apple Dumpling Pageant: Maille McNicholas, Gianna Turner and Colbie Long. Held nightly during the Festival, the Apple Dumpling Pageant remains a tradition that gives girls in Berks the chance to compete in a fun, but casual, event. The pageant consists of three parts: a formal wear competition, a personal interview, and a summer fun wear competition. The girls are judged on personality, connection with the audience, stage presence and overall appearance.
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Pageant Contestants Tour Elvis Presley Birthplace And Museum

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -Contestants in the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant took some time from their busy schedule and visited one of the state’s top tourist attractions. Twenty-three young ladies are in the pageant, which began Thursday evening in Tupelo. Friday morning, the contestants were able to tour the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.
Visual Artuga.edu

Rediscovering a talented lithographer

The exhibition “Rediscovering the Art of Victoria Hutson Huntley” is on display through Aug. 15. A well-known lithographer in the 1930s and 1940s, Victoria Hutson Huntley made works that were popular with museums and collectors. Her lithographs highlighted subjects including landscapes, human figures and the natural world. In the middle of her career, she spent several years in Florida, and she often featured the Everglades and its flora and fauna in her work. She was a meticulous creator, first painting an image, then making a drawing, a redrawing, a redesign to reduce the drawing in scale and finally a lithograph.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rediscovering an old hobby

Six years ago, Ken Wehnert was servicing the Headwaters Park fountain on July 4 when he suffered an episode with his heart. After sitting for a while and watching the fireworks, he was able to recover enough to drive home, and the next day to the hospital, where doctors discovered a virus had attacked his left ventricle.
Reynoldsville, PACourier-Express

Reynoldsville native to compete in Mrs. International Pageant

REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville native and Mrs. Pennsylvania International Danielle (Kaizer) Bonura returned to Reynoldsville to make an appearance at the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival last weekend. Bonura took the stage on Saturday afternoon to share her experiences in local pageants and how that led her to competing in international...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Miss Kansas pageant ready for 'unique year'

HUTCHINSON — The Miss Kansas pageant is coming up this week in Pratt. "We have preliminary competitions Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9," said Stephanie Harris with the Miss Kansas organization. "The finals are on July 10. We don't have as many tickets as we normally do this year, so I encourage people to get on to misskansas.org. The link to our ticket purchasing site is right there. Also, we are going to live webcast preliminaries and finals, so if you can't make the drive to Pratt and want to watch it in the luxury of our own home, you may."
Walnut Grove, MNheadlightherald.com

Pageant, Festival return

An early-afternoon rain couldn’t entirely dampen the spirits of Laura Ingalls Wilder fans who once again converged on Walnut Grove for the opening performances of the Fragments of a Dream Pageant and Family Festival this past Friday and Saturday. Walnut Grove came alive again Friday and Saturday, a year removed...
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Daniel Gerhartz at Meyer Gallery

The rolling hills and deciduous woodlands of Kettle Moraine State Forest in Daniel Gerhartz’s home state of Wisconsin serve as inspiration for many of the landscapes found in the artist’s narrative paintings. His work reflects the influence of John Singer Sargent, French and American impressionists, and Russian painters such as Nicolai Fechin, whose paintings, says Gerhartz, were “so loose, but so honest. ... All I have to do is open a book with the work of the masters. Their technical ability is just so humbling.” Gerhartz’s lush, romantic portraits, bucolic landscapes, still lifes, and interior scenes are notable for their striking colors, luminous treatment of light, and expressive brushwork. His solo exhibition, What Is Left Unsaid, is currently on view and runs through July 22.
Musicwtju.net

Rediscovered British Clarinet Concertos Deserve a Listen

This is a wonderful collection of music. And, I think, it makes a point. The classical repertoire is so rich that no matter how tightly focused the program, there are plenty of gems to chose from. In this case, the focus is clarinet concertos by British composers from the first half of the 20th Century — specifically, 1930-1947.
LifestyleThrive Global

5 Ways to Rediscover Your Joie de Vivre

“Joie de Vivre” is an all-encompassing joy of conversation, eating, anything and everything. It has even been described as a philosophy of life. So, what happens when pressures and responsibilities start to eclipse that carefree attitude?. If you find yourself overshadowed by a weight of obligation, if you are someone...
Visual Artinkfreenews.com

Art In Action: Famous Artist Series – Raphael

Raphael would likely be considered one of the best painters of all time had he survived longer. His work had already surpassed many of the other famous artists of history and was continuing to improve and impress when he passed away at the very young age of 37 in 1520. Raphael became an orphan at the age of 11 when both his parents died within three years of each other in 1491 and 1494. Two uncles, his mother’s brother and his father’s brother, took care of him for about six years until he left his hometown of Urbino and became a student in Perugia, Italy, under the master artist Pietro Perugino.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Perham woman wins international pageant

A Perham woman won her division in a pageant with competitors from across the world. Johnnie Barthel, 64, traveled from Perham to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in Today's International 2021 Pageant from June 23-26 this year. She competed in the Golden Division, for people ages 60 and up. This pageant describes itself as all-inclusive and faith-based.
Laguna Beach, CAthevistapress.com

Pageant and Arts Exhibition Returns to Laguna Beach

TR Robertson — A yearly tradition has returned to Laguna Beach after a year’s absence due to COVID-19. Art lovers of all ages will be filling a variety of venues enjoying displays of every form of art imaginable and later each evening, those that have tickets, will fill the Irvine Bowl Amphitheatre to watch the amazing Pageant of the Masters “tableaux vivants” (living pictures). The various arts festivals and the Pageant have been running since the 1930’s, only going dark from 1942-45 (WW II) and last year. But the crowds are back, art is alive and well and Laguna Beach will be filled with activities from now until September 3. This year’s Pageant theme is “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories”.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."

Comments / 0

Community Policy