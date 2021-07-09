Rediscover Pageant of the Masters

The rolling hills and deciduous woodlands of Kettle Moraine State Forest in Daniel Gerhartz’s home state of Wisconsin serve as inspiration for many of the landscapes found in the artist’s narrative paintings. His work reflects the influence of John Singer Sargent, French and American impressionists, and Russian painters such as Nicolai Fechin, whose paintings, says Gerhartz, were “so loose, but so honest. ... All I have to do is open a book with the work of the masters. Their technical ability is just so humbling.” Gerhartz’s lush, romantic portraits, bucolic landscapes, still lifes, and interior scenes are notable for their striking colors, luminous treatment of light, and expressive brushwork. His solo exhibition, What Is Left Unsaid, is currently on view and runs through July 22.
