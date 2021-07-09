Rediscover Pageant of the Masters

Raphael would likely be considered one of the best painters of all time had he survived longer. His work had already surpassed many of the other famous artists of history and was continuing to improve and impress when he passed away at the very young age of 37 in 1520. Raphael became an orphan at the age of 11 when both his parents died within three years of each other in 1491 and 1494. Two uncles, his mother’s brother and his father’s brother, took care of him for about six years until he left his hometown of Urbino and became a student in Perugia, Italy, under the master artist Pietro Perugino.