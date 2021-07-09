Bergen Prosecutor Investigates Fatal Teaneck Fire
Teaneck NJ, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Teaneck Police Department are investigating a fatal house fire at 1161 Arlington Avenue in Teaneck, NJ. At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Teaneck Police Department received a report of a house fire at 1161 Arlington Avenue. Members of the Teaneck Fire Department located a fire in the area of the second floor. During fire suppression operations, Teaneck firefighters located two unresponsive individuals on the third floor of the residence. Both individuals succumbed to their injuries from the fire.theridgewoodblog.net
Comments / 0