Man wanted on warrant shot to death during confrontation with cops on West Side, authorities say

Chicago police and emergency medical personnel work the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue in Chicago on July 9, 2021. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning after displaying a gun when he was approached by law enforcement officers in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. At 9:40 a.m., fugitive task force officers, including U.S. marshals and Cook County sheriff’s deputies, approached the man, who was wanted on two warrants: aggravated sexual assault with a firearm and escape from electronic monitoring, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference at the Area 4 Headquarters.

As the task force officers approached the man, who was in a vehicle by himself, he refused to exit, Brown said. The task force officers then called a police emergency, and Chicago police officers from the Harrison District and the community safety team responded to the scene to assist.

The man then took out a gun, Brown said, based on preliminary information.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said a gun was recovered at the scene, but it was still under investigation if the man fired shots.

Three Chicago police officers and one U.S. marshal fired their weapons at the man, Brown said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in “grave condition” and later died, Ahern said. He was identified as Klevontaye White, 34, Ahern said.

No officers were hit by gunfire, Brown said. Three Chicago police officers and one U.S. marshal were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it responded to the shooting and was asking anyone with information to call its office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org .

The Chicago police officers involved will be placed on a routine 30 days of administrative duties, Brown said.

“The primary point I want to make is the bravery and courage of law enforcement, facing down these violent offenders, bringing them to justice to protect the people of Chicago. That’s No. 1,” Brown said. “There’s no regard for law enforcement’s presence at these scenes, to bring them to justice. They’ll fire a weapon at law enforcement or at others for what appears to be no apparent reason.”

Brown also said that the department is asking people to connect with street outreach workers and violence interrupters in order to consider other alternatives to solving their conflicts. And he repeated his earlier criticism of the court system, saying that someone who pointed a gun at officers was out on electronic monitoring.

“If this debate that we’re having saves one life, all the criticism is worth it,” he said.

Cook County First Deputy Chief Terrence Tabb said seven sheriff’s deputies were at the scene with the task force but none fired their weapons.

Mark Gregoline, deputy commander with the U.S. Marshals Service, said the marshal who was involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave. He said the Chicago police are leading the investigation but the findings will be reviewed by federal officials in Washington, D.C.

The warrant for the man who was shot was issued on Dec. 4, 2020, for violation of bond, Brown said. That indictment was for 15 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Brown said he believes the man lived on the block where the incident occurred.

A 40-year-old woman stood on Kilpatrick Avenue looking at the scene behind a line of reporters pointing their cameras at officers walking around a block up.

Behind her on Madison Street, Chicago police squad cars lined both sides and the the median of the busy West Side street. U.S. marshals and Chicago police officers stood talking at the intersection.

The woman, who declined to give her name out of safety concerns, said she lived nearby but was away when she got a phone call from her sister about a shooting near her home.

Check on your kids, the sister told her.

Her oldest, who’s 30, was with her, so her first thought was to her youngest son, who’s 22.

Once she heard from him that he was at home, then she had “peace of mind,” she said. “... One with me and one in the house. ... That’s definitely a routine when you hear about a shooting.”

When she came home, she walked out to the scene to see what was happening.

She had a feeling it was a shooting that involved an officer because “it was too many white shirts (high-ranking officers) not to think.”

”It’s a hot area, at least when I first moved here,” she said, adding that she moved to the neighborhood about three years ago. “It has calmed down a lot. ... But this, I’ve never seen this happen in this spot right here, but shots fired, you hear that.”

When she found confirmation that a man had been shot by police, she shook her head.

“A lot of young Black men have been killed over the years, and people are still hurt about that,” she said.

”I heard a lot of shots. A lot,” another neighbor said, adding that he didn’t trust the police narrative.

When asked how the relationship between the Black community and police could improve, the 40-year-old woman said, “That is a hard question to answer for the simple fact that there are so many younger and older Black men that’s been misused by the police, so they don’t trust them.”

”It’s just a whole lot of anger built up over the years,” she said.

Tribune reporters Talia Soglin, Maggie Prosser, Mariah Rush and Stephanie Casanova contributed.

