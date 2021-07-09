Little Simz Takes Us On A Deep Dive Into Her Most Personal, Painful Album Yet
“I wanted to turn it inward a lot more,” says Little Simz, about her upcoming 19-track album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Although to begin with, she had no set vision of what she would create, the title came to her early on. “I started asking myself questions like, ‘How do I describe myself?’ and it’s like, yeah, definitely an introvert.” Although common, in the music industry it sticks out, because “you’re kind of expected to have this extroverted persona, because you’re on stage or you’re in front of a camera,” she tells Vogue.www.vogue.co.uk
