This Resident Evil Village Mod Introduces Ethan's Biggest Fan

Resident Evil Village has just smashed another sales milestone. As revealed by Capcom earlier today, the survival horror sequel, which released back in May, has notched up a further 500,000 sales since the developer’s last update, bringing the grand total to somewhere in the region of 4.5 million. Even in a vacuum, that’s an impressive figure, but one made even more so when compared with some of the company’s other big hitters. 2017’s Resident Evil 7, for example, has accrued in excess of 9 million unit sales over a period of 4 years, placing its successor in a solid position to meet or even surpass it in the not-so-distant future.