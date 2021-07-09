Cancel
Video Games

This Resident Evil Village Mod Introduces Ethan's Biggest Fan

By Mary Osborne
Somewhere amongst all of the horrific monsters in "Resident Evil Village," there's a man with a giant propeller for a head. Shortly after the release of "Village," filmmaker Richard Raaphorst accused Capcom of plagiarizing designs from his movie "Frankenstein's Army," including that of the propeller-headed henchman named Sturm. While Raaphorst hasn't filed an official claim against the developer — unlike artist Judy A. Juracek, who had similar claims against Capcom — some gamers might feel a bit weird about playing a game containing a monster that might violate copyright laws. Now, they no longer have to worry.

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

Related
ComicsComicBook

Resident Evil Fans Jump Into Netflix's Infinite Darkness Series

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an animated series that takes place outside of the main storyline currently running throughout the generations of consoles that helped make the game series a smash hit for Capcom, and it seems that fans are reacting positively to the latest adventure that brings back Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield for another bloody tale. With the new series following a biological zombie attack unleashed on the White House, the four-episode long mini-series focuses on a conspiracy that might push the world into conflict the likes of which it has never seen before.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Resident Evil Village sales pass 4.5m

Capcom has now sold 4.5m copies of Resident Evil Village. That's a steady uptick from the last couple of sales milestones announced by the publisher - 3m at launch in May, then up to 4m after 20 days. Village's predecessor Resident Evil 7 has shifted 9m copies since its launch...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Resident Evil Village Shipped Over 4.5 Million Units Globally

The official Biohazard Japan Twitter account revealed that Resident Evil Village has now shipped over 4.5 million units globally in the first two months since its release. The sales figure is confirmed by a new badge added to the official Resident Evil Village website. In Wccftech's review, Nathan rated the game 9 out of 10 with the following summary:
Video GamesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

‘Resident Evil: Village’ and first-person video game immersion: Why hands create intense connection

The video games “Resident Evil: Biohazard” and “Resident Evil: Village” are the most recent releases in Capcom’s long-running survival-horror series. Both games feature first-person gameplay and centre on the protagonist Ethan Winters, who is almost wholly anonymous: his face is hidden in advertisements and in the game. All we know of Ethan is a back-lit silhouette and set of hands, which is what players project onto as they play.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Resident Evil Village crack completely fixes its stuttering issues

As we reported in our PC Performance Analysis, Resident Evil Village was suffering from some really annoying stuttering issues. And, from the looks of it, the culprit behind those stutters was Capcom’s own DRM. Earlier today, EMPRESS cracked this latest Resident Evil game. And, we can now confirm that the pirated version does not suffer from any stuttering issues.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Resident Evil Village sales appear strong as shipments top 4.5 million

In an update, Capcom confirms that Resident Evil Village is apparently a big success. While there’s conflicting information, the game’s official Japanese Twitter account claims that Village sold 4.5 million copies worldwide. Meanwhile, the American website claims that “over 4.5 million copies shipped worldwide.”. The distinction is important since “shipped”...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Village modder creates "copyright free" solution to the Sturm boss controversy

One Resident Evil Village modder has solved the problem of the allegedly copyright-infringing Sturm boss design by turning the monster into a giant standing fan. The aptly titled "Copyright free Sturm" mod was created by Nexus Mods contributor Pumpkinhook (first spotted by IGN). It's a simple model swap that "replaces Sturm with a brand new fan," in Pumpkinhook's words. "No copyright infringement here!"
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Resident Evil Village Twitching Problem Solved – With a Pirated Version

The PC port of Resident Evil Village was not terribly unoptimized, but it also did not make many players happy. Even the owners of more expensive graphics card models had the same “micro-twitches” as those who played on minimally supported hardware and this was unfortunately not improved by the official game updates.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Resident Evil Village Has Sold Over 4.5 Million Copies Since Launch

Resident Evil Village has just smashed another sales milestone. As revealed by Capcom earlier today, the survival horror sequel, which released back in May, has notched up a further 500,000 sales since the developer’s last update, bringing the grand total to somewhere in the region of 4.5 million. Even in a vacuum, that’s an impressive figure, but one made even more so when compared with some of the company’s other big hitters. 2017’s Resident Evil 7, for example, has accrued in excess of 9 million unit sales over a period of 4 years, placing its successor in a solid position to meet or even surpass it in the not-so-distant future.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Resident Evil Show Is Now Streaming

The six-film franchise spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich may have only drawn to a close five years ago, but the Resident Evil business is once again booming in both film and television. Today brings the debut of animated series Infinite Darkness, the first of two Netflix efforts based on the long-running video game series.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Village proves that replayability offers better value for money than endless extra content

Why are there so many huge open-world games with tons of map markers to tick off like a checklist? We all know the answer: to create value for money. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially as big-budget games keep impacting our small budget reality. $70 is a lot to invest for a predominantly single-player experience, but when you know that a sprawling open-world title such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will easily last you upwards of 50 hours, it’s a bitter pill that’s easier to swallow.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Resident Evil Village stuttering on PC appears to be caused by Capcom's DRM

A hot potato: Capcom said in late May that it had managed to ship over four million copies of the game (including digital sales) since launch earlier in the month, but the company has been mum on the performance issue impacting gamers. The general consensus has been to simply wait for Capcom to release a patch and unfortunately, that’s still the best advice to adhere to at this time. If Capcom didn’t know the source of the stuttering issue, it surely does now, and will hopefully address it in the near future.
Retailgameranx.com

Reports Claim Pirated Resident Evil Village Crack Removes Stutter Problems

DRM is something of a hot topic when it comes to the video game industry. With DRM, developers along with publishers will receive some kind of a security measurement. Overall, it’s an anti-tampering measure that allows the game to be played for those that legitimately purchased a copy of the game while piracy is able to be put on hold. There’s never really a roadmap for when a game is cracked and DRM gets removed, it could happen in hours, days, weeks, months, to even years.

