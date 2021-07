Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the permanent exit of Leonardo Balerdi, with the defender joining French side Olympique Marseille on a five year contract. It had long been known that Leonardo Balerdi would be joining Olympique Marseille on a permanent transfer this summer. Now the news has finally been confirmed by Borussia Dortmund. The Black and Yellows will receive a transfer fee of 11 million euros plus bonuses for the 22 year old. The transfer marks the end of Balerdi’s forgettable two year stint at the Signal Iduna Park.