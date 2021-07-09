Boomers and Beyond: Brookline Senior Center announcements

COURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. The center is now offering hot “grab and go” lunches Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in collaboration with Springwell. To reserve a lunch, residents must call the Senior Center at 617-730-2747 by 10:30 a.m. two business days in advance. For more information on the menu selections, call 617-730-2747.