Brookline, MA

Boomers and Beyond: Brookline Senior Center announcements

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. The center is now offering hot “grab and go” lunches Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in collaboration with Springwell. To reserve a lunch, residents must call the Senior Center at 617-730-2747 by 10:30 a.m. two business days in advance. For more information on the menu selections, call 617-730-2747.

