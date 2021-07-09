Hilaria Baldwin Is STILL Claiming to Be Spanish
Seven months after being exposed for falsely claiming to be Spanish, Hilaria Baldwin is still at it. In an Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote that she considers herself culturally “fluid.” “We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” she wrote under a photo of her daughter holding an artwork of paint mixed together. “This is the right that each person should have.”www.thedailybeast.com
