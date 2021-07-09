Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

Here’s a look at the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo, postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place August 24 to September 5, 2021. Facts. This...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kengo Kuma
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Zaha Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#2020 Summer Olympics#The Refugee Olympic Team#Japanese#British#Cnn#Nbc#Nec Corporation#Greenpeace#Ioc#The Torch Relay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Japan to deploy fighters jets to ramp up Nansei Islands def

Tokyo [Japan], July 17 (ANI): Japan will deploy F-35B stealth fighter jets in southwestern Miyazaki Prefecture as part of bolstering defences around the Nansei Islands. Six F-35Bs will be stationed at the Air SDF's Nyutabaru Air Base in fiscal 2024, with two more to be added in fiscal 2025, Nikkei Asia reported.
EntertainmentThe Daily Collegian

Alumna embraces exciting opportunity to cover Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Officially, Marielena Balouris earned her trip to the Olympics nearly two years ago when she was selected as one of seven multimedia journalists to cover the Summer Games in Tokyo as part of a partnership between Nexstar Media Group and NBC-TV affiliates from across the United States. Unofficially, an opportunity...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Sha'Carri Richardson Will Not Be Competing in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

Track and field superstar Sha'Carri Richardson will not debut as an Olympic athlete this year. On Tuesday, USA Track & Field released the official U.S. Olympic Team roster for this year's Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Richardson's name was not included on the list for the 4x100 relay, the only race in which she could have been eligible to compete since testing positive for THC, a chemical compound contained in marijuana.
SportsSlate

The Tokyo Olympics Were Always Cursed

It’s a hot and muggy summer in Tokyo. Crowds swarm outside the limited number of bars and restaurants that are still open during the city’s latest pandemic state of emergency. People are rushing to get in their orders before the mandated closing time of 8:00 p.m. COVID infections in Tokyo started going up again seemingly seconds after the third state of emergency expired on June 22. Three weeks later, Tokyo’s government announced a fourth.
SportsPosted by
WDBO

IOC's Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan — (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit on Friday to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce. Such a one-day visit by a dignitary would ordinarily be routine, but the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with a substantial part of the population opposed to the Games being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EntertainmentPOLLSTAR

Asia News: Rock In Japan Fest Cancels, Seoul Social Distancing

The Rock In Japan Festival, often citest as the biggest summer music festival in Japan based on attendance, was canceled July 7 for the second year running. The festival was scheduled to take place in the middle of August for five days spread over two weekends in a park in the coastal city of Hatachinaka, about two hours north of Tokyo, and a full roster of all-Japanese acts had been announced last spring. However, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, a doctors association in the prefecture of Ibaraki, where Hitachinaka is located, sent a letter to the organizers of the festival asking them to call off the event, saying that infections were again on the rise and that only a very small percentage of Ibaraki residents had been vaccinated so far. If the organizers did decide to proceed with the festival, then the doctors asked them to enforce countermeasures to prevent transmission of the virus, including “controlling the audience's behavior.”
TennisIdaho8.com

How the Olympics will look different this year

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — The Olympics begin in Tokyo next week, and the competition will be historic — and strange — for a number of reasons. The Olympics were set to occur in 2020 before they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe. Although the situation has been shifting week to week, with spectators being banned earlier this month at most venues and Japan entering a state of emergency due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Olympics seem to still be on track to begin next week, with opening ceremonies planned for Friday.
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Tokyo 2020 bubble under stress as Thomas Bach reassures hosts

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has claimed Tokyo 2020 participants pose no risk of spreading Covid-19. In a meeting with Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, Bach stressed that the strict rules in the Tokyo 2020 playbooks to prevent infections are being enforced and are working. As Covid-19 cases in...
Public HealthKeene Sentinel

The Olympics are coming. COVID infections are rising. Was Japan's strategy the right one?

SEOUL, South Korea — In a week’s time, the now-anachronistically named 2020 Olympic Games will finally get underway. It’s a moment Japan has long been preparing for — since March of last year, when the Tokyo Games were pushed back because of the pandemic; since 2016, when Japan’s then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took the baton from Rio de Janeiro in a Super Mario get-up; since 2013, when the country first clinched its hard-fought bid.
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREA SUMMONS JAPANESE ENVOY OVER UNDIPLOMATIC MARKS ABOUT PRESIDENT MOON JAE-IN

• Recently a senior Japanese diplomat had reportedly ridiculed South Korean President's desire to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. According to the South Korean foreign ministry, the Seoul government summoned the Japanese ambassador on Saturday over “undiplomatic" remarks about President Moon Jae-in and the possibility of a summit during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Following Japan’s designation of the Senkaku Islands as a top security threat, China dispatches ships to the islands.

China sends ships to Senkaku Islands after Japan declares it biggest security threat. After Japan’s Defense Ministry listed China as the country’s most pressing national security concern in an annual white paper 24 hours earlier, a flotilla of four Chinese coast guard warships went into territorial seas off the disputed Senkaku Islands on Wednesday.
MilitaryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

South Korea to Build Its Own 'Iron Dome' Against North Korean Threats

A missile from the Israeli Iron Dome, launched during the Operation Pillar of Defense Israel Defense Forces/Flickr. South Korea is pursuing the development of its own Iron Dome, after witnessing the success of a defensive missile system in the Israel-Hamas conflict earlier this year. The country is willing to spend $2.6 billion on this technology that will protect its capital city of Seoul and other key areas that sit a few miles away from its border with North Korea, Reuters reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy