2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Fast Facts

The Rock In Japan Festival, often citest as the biggest summer music festival in Japan based on attendance, was canceled July 7 for the second year running. The festival was scheduled to take place in the middle of August for five days spread over two weekends in a park in the coastal city of Hatachinaka, about two hours north of Tokyo, and a full roster of all-Japanese acts had been announced last spring. However, according to the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, a doctors association in the prefecture of Ibaraki, where Hitachinaka is located, sent a letter to the organizers of the festival asking them to call off the event, saying that infections were again on the rise and that only a very small percentage of Ibaraki residents had been vaccinated so far. If the organizers did decide to proceed with the festival, then the doctors asked them to enforce countermeasures to prevent transmission of the virus, including “controlling the audience's behavior.”