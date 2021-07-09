Cancel
The NorthaZe refuse the nametags in their psychoactive new video for "RIP Limewire"

By Mark Salisbury
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipping hard drives full of music from Limewire was a popular activity back in the day. As soon as everyone realized a SWAT team wasn’t going to descend on them as they ripped obscure Afroman demos, it was open season. It is this freedom of expression alluded to by The NorthaZe in their new track and video, “RIP Limewire.” The Leeds, UK duo comprising of rappers Swish and Kosi Tides are returning from a two year hiatus with a refreshed outlook and a focus which alternates between laser-sharp and blurry at regular intervals, in the interest of universal balance.

