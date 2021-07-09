Des Abeyta ‘excited’ about coaching national team
On Wednesday, UC Davis women’s basketball associate head coach Des Abeyta was named as an assistant coach for the South Sudan Women’s Senior National Team. Abeyta, a former Aggie basketball player who is entering her 14th season this winter, was selected by nine-year WNBA veteran and current Sacramento Kings assistant coach and director of player development Lindsey Harding to help lead South Sudan’s first foray into international competition. Harding was named head coach of the women’s national team on April 20.www.davisenterprise.com
