Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition footage

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDumativa brought the 2D platformer Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition to Switch yesterday as a surprise release. For a look at some footage, check out the video below. Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition is out now on the Switch eShop. Learn more about the game here.

Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Foodtruck Arena footage

Foodtruck Arena, a hybrid of car combat and sports gameplay, is out now on Switch. Find some footage in the video below. Foodtruck Arena is being distributed digitally for Switch as an eShop download. For more on the game, head on over here.
Retailnintendoeverything.com

No More Heroes 3 will have a collector’s edition and deluxe edition from Pix’n Love

No More Heroes 3 will be sold at retail around the world. On top of that though, Pix’n Love is preparing two special editions. First up is a collector’s edition featuring the game, art book, lithographs, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Also planned is a deluxe edition – of which there will only be 500 – containing the game, vinyl soundtrack, art book, lithographs, and a certificate of authenticity signed by Suda51.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Alphadia Genesis 2 footage

Alphadia Genesis 2, Kemco and Exe Create’s latest RPG, has landed on Switch. View some gameplay in the video below. Alphadia Genesis 2 is out now on the Switch eShop. Check out additional information and a trailer for the game here.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Song Of Horror Complete Edition – PS5, PS4

Protocol Games’ Song of Horror Complete Edition bundles all five episodes into one convenient package. Well, kind of convenient. Make sure you’ve got the 1.01 update before playing, otherwise you’ll be experiencing another kind of horror. If you, like me, enjoy a couple of gothic novels, then Song of Horror...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Aria Chronicle footage

Aria Chronicle arrives on the Switch eShop today. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Heroes of Might & Magic III HD Edition Download

This was released on Mobile in 1999.Heroes of Might & Magic III HD Edition video game is one of the most loved turn-based strategy games for fantasy fans. DotEmu, fifteen years later, has brought back the legend on Mobile with an HD remastered version. Both the nostalgic players of the original game and the new generation of players will have the opportunity to explore the magical lands of Erathia under the best conditions. Heroes of Might & Magic III contains all of the original content, including seven campaigns and fifty scenarios, such as Skirmish! Multi options are also available. There are many options. Version for Mobile-compatible with Steamworks enables online multiplayer gaming to be hosted on a new platform. Although the interface is simple, it includes a welcome map editor that allows users to create their own quests.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Guild of Darksteel footage

Guild of Darksteel, a side-scrolling adventure game, lands on Switch next week. Take a look at some early footage in the video below. Guild of Darksteel is slated for July 15 on the Switch eShop. Head on over here for further details and a trailer.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’, ‘Songs for a Hero’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 9th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got the rest of the new releases for the week to go through. We’ve also got a whole lot of new sales to check out. Mostly the usual stuff, but there are a few interesting things in there. And that’s about it, but it’s all I could muster after losing half a day to hospital tests. Let’s look at it all together!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf debut trailer

Microids and OSome Studio have shared the first trailer for The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, an upcoming 3D platformer for Switch. Give it a look below. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf releases for Switch on October 25. For more on the game, head on over here.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Grey Goo Definitive Edition PC Download Game for free

Grey Goo Definitive Edition PC Download Game for free. Intelligent lifeforms are drawn to remote planets and fight for their resources. Each must decide which way of life they want to go. Grey Goo (RTS) is a real-time strategy game. It combines traditional strategy mechanics with a balanced combat system that emphasizes base-building. You are at the heart of a tactical struggle to survive–and eventually, take control of Ecosystem 9.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Boomerang X footage

Boomerang X made it to Switch today, and we now have plenty of footage showing off the Switch version. Check out the gameplay below. Boomerang X is now live on the Switch eShop. More information and a trailer can be found here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

No More Heroes 3 – Retry Roulette trailer

Marvelous has released a new overview trailer for No More Heroes 3 explaining the Retry Roulette mechanic. Check it out with the video below. No More Heroes 3 is slated to arrive on Switch on August 27.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Hand-drawn Metroidvania game Crowsworn will appear on a Nintendo platform

Mongoose Rodeo opened a Kickstarter campaign this week for Crowsworn, a hand-drawn Metroidvania game. To say that it’s been a success would be an understatement. Nearly $300,000 has been raised (against a $100,000 goal), and there’s still several weeks remaining. Mongoose Rodeo says that Crowsworn is planned for a Nintendo...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Curved Space launch trailer

Maximum Games has shared the launch trailer for Curved Space, an arcade-style twin-stick shooter. Get a look at the video below. Curved Space arrives is out now on Switch. Learn more about the game here.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 confirms Jiren (Full Power) and new outfits

It was looking like Bandai Namco was teasing another Jiren for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in a video shared last month. Today, the news was made official. Jiren (Full Power) will be joining the game this fall. Additionally, two new outfits are planned. These will also be distributed this fall.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Out of Line footage

Hand-drawn platformer Out of Line recently arrived on the Switch eShop. Check out some gameplay footage with the video below.

