Digital.com Survey Shows 39% of Small Businesses Will Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work Onsite Post-Pandemic

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Most employers cite decreased productivity and the need to perform job functions in person as major concerns. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report on how American companies plan to operate in a post-pandemic workplace. The study generated responses from 1500 small business owners and focused on remote work experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for resuming in-person work.

