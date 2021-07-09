Cancel
Music

Neolithic reflects on his experiences with "Thots" on new single

By Thomas Gillespie
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years as a part of a band, Neolithic is stepping out into the world of solo hip-hop in the search for more exciting opportunities. Neolithic has been active in the Irish music scene for over a decade. As a member of the band Nobody's Heroes, he has toured the entire country and played many historic venues in Ireland. Last year, Neolithic made the move to begin his solo career. Singles such as "My Darling" and "Everything About You" with Canadian singer/songwriter Elina Felice has established his solo presence in the packed out Irish hip-hop scene.

