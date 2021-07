If Amazon’s Prime Day passed by without you being able to take advantage of the discounts to buy a new laptop, the good news is that you have another chance at scoring laptops for cheap with today’s 4th of July laptop deals. It might be expensive to replace your old machine, but you’ll be able to stretch your budget through this year’s 4th of July laptop sales. We’ve gathered some of the best offers on must-have laptops that you can shop in the 4th of July sales, and we’ll also provide the answers to why you should buy a laptop today and how you should make the decision on which machine to purchase.