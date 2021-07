Wayne County's credit rating has been upgraded to A3 by Moody’s Investor Service, a move fueled by years of fiscal improvements, the agency said. Moody’s released the report Tuesday, announcing the improved rating of A3 from Baa1. The company uses a scale ranging from Aaa to C, with 21 notches in between. These rankings indicate Moody’s opinion of a given entity’s credit quality or general creditworthiness.