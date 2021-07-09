North Carolina reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; 56 percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 864,531 PCR positive cases and 152,904 antigen positive cases, 418 people hospitalized and 13,483 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 543 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.
A total of 13,943,831 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,017,435
|543
|13,483
|8
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,799
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,491
|-1
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,585
|2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,211
|3
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,117
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,896
|1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,461
|5
|86
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,033
|-1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,038
|10
|347
|1
