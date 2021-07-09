Cancel
Public Health

North Carolina reports 543 new COVID-19 cases; 56 percent of population vaccinated with at least one dose

WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 864,531 PCR positive cases and 152,904 antigen positive cases, 418 people hospitalized and 13,483 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 543 new total cases and 8 new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,943,831 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS 1,017,435 543 13,483 8
BERTIE COUNTY 1,799 1 45 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 696 0 6 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,491 -1 35 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,585 2 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,211 3 10 0
GATES COUNTY 749 0 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,117 0 64 0
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,896 1 61 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,461 5 86 1
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,033 -1 11 0
LOCAL TOTALS 17,038 10 347 1

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

