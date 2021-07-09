Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Zack Oblak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4tdE_0asE9lM600
Zack Oblak.Image via MONTCO Today.

GlaxoSmithKline Scientific Team Leader Zack Oblak is a huge fan of Montgomery County. Born in Pittsburgh, Zack now calls Montco home.

“For me, Montgomery County is poised to satisfy any and all cravings. From a hike at Valley Forge, to biking on the Schuylkill River trail, to the restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, there is no place better than Montco,” he says.

His favorite place is Bar Lucca in Conshohocken. “Not only is the food fantastic, but it marks the spot where my wife and I had our first Montco date,” he explains.

Zack’s educational route took him around the Northeast, from earning his Bachelor of Science from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, to earning his Doctor of Philosophy in Organic Chemistry from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut. He then went on to receive his Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Organic Chemistry at Princeton University.

Now at GSK, his path of hard work continues. “My proudest accomplishment was receiving a highly coveted R&D Leadership Excellence Award at GSK. The award itself was great, but the nomination letter submitted by my team meant the world to me,” he says.

“It was the first time that I truly realized how much of an impact I had made on my team. It demonstrated all the hard work and effort I put into ensuring that they operate at their full potential and have the ability to develop into future leaders,” Zack explains.

Zack Oblak was lucky to have that same kind of guidance with his undergraduate advisor, PJ Persichini. “He was highly influential at the beginning of my career. PJ was not only a great scientific advisor, but he instilled three key traits in me at an early age: discipline, drive, and perseverance,” he notes. “He was also a man who was devoted to his family and taught me the importance of having a solid work/life balance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BURuM_0asE9lM600

A variety of sponsorship opportunities for the MONTCO Millennial Superstars event in August are available. Don’t miss this exclusive chance to promote your business or deliver your message to a highly curated audience of the region’s most influential, engaged, and affluent residents, business leaders, and decision-makers!

