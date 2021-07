Joey Chestnut broke his own world record to win his 14th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest – a competition that’s become an American Fourth of July tradition.Mr Chestnut consumed an astonishing 76 hot dogs in just 10 minutes on Sunday, breaking his previous record of 75 hot dogs consumed in the same timeframe.“It just felt good,” said Mr Chestnut, a resident of Westfield, Indiana, when speaking to ESPN following his win. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”From the beginning of the competition, Mr Chestnut held a strong lead...