Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and more

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America — Bank stocks led the market comeback on Friday as bond yields rebounded. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America climbed more than 3% each as the 10-year Treasury yield bounced 7.2 basis points to 1.36%. The benchmark yield tumbled to 1.25% at its low on Thursday, intensifying concerns about an economic slowdown.

