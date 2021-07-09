Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and more

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $51.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.33 EPS.