Point clouds in the cloud

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcessing LiDAR data at scale with Azure Batch and PDAL. Point clouds exist of many, many x,y,z-coordinates describing the environment or objects like buildings. Point clouds acquired with laser technology (LiDAR) comes frequently with extra measurements and characteristics, per coordinate. For example, reflection intensity, number of returns, return, scan angle, and RGB values. In other words, point clouds are voluminous datasets by nature. Here, the processing of these large datasets at scale are demonstrated with the use of the open-source Point Data Abstraction Library (PDAL) and run with Azure Batch.

