The Original Gossip Girl Premiere Was a 2007 Fashion Time Capsule

wmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs creator Josh Schwartz’s follow-up to The O.C., the original Gossip Girl had a little bit of buzz when it premiered back in 2007. But no one could predict the cultural touchstone it would become. Still, The CW managed to stage a premiere party at Tenjune, the former Meatpacking District nightclub that was a celebrity hotspot at the time. Still relatively unknown, the cast—including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Taylor Momsen, and Penn Badgley—made their best attempts at establishing public images as burgeoning style stars, and the result was peak 2007 style. Top designers weren’t knocking down the cast’s doors to dress them just yet, and fear of winding up in a tabloid’s “Fashion Police” column still sent shivers down Hollywood stylists’ spines. We weren’t quite getting the confidently individual looks we see from young Hollywood today (like, say, at the recent 2021 Gossip Girl premiere). What we did get, however, is something of a realistic red carpet reflection of what young people were wearing at the time on a day-to-day basis. Take a look back at the 2007 time capsule, here.

www.wmagazine.com

