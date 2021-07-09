Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled for 2021

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJSwo_0asE9AtL00

The annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, the Mackinaw Bridge Authority announced Friday.

"The Bridge Walk is back!" Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. "I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Bridge Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year. After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love. Michigan is putting one foot in front of the other as we continue our economic jumpstart, and I am so glad that we can enjoy this great tradition to close out a Pure Michigan summer."

The MBA will again start the 2021 Annual Bridge Walk from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminates the need for busing and offers additional options for participants. The bridge walk was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video, posted on the MBA website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk , explains the bridge walk schedule and the choices people will have whether they start from the north or south ends of the bridge.

Walkers essentially have three main options, outlined in the video:

- Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

- Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

- Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

The bridge will again be closed to public traffic during the 2021 walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 6, based on recommendations from the Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles will be allowed until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Michigan#Pure Michigan#The Walk#Mba#Mackinacbridge Org Walk#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
wtvbam.com

Annual Bridge Walk updates to be discussed during July 9th meeting

ST. IGNACE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is set to hear an update on plans for this year’s Annual Bridge Walk, along with a summary of a recently complete study of the bridge deck at a scheduled July 9th meeting. he Mackinac Bridge Authority is set to...
nbc25news.com

Mackinac Island ferry adds stops to schedule during peak travel

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry is offering more departure times to Mackinac Island. The new schedule times for both the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace docks were posted on the ferry company's Facebook page. Officials with Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry said the revised daily...
abc10up.com

Mackinac Bridge Experiences Heavy Traffic Over Holiday Weekend

The holiday weekend meant traffic on Michigan’s most popular bridge. The Mackinac Bridge had heavy traffic and congestion today with travelers going back and forth between peninsulas. The Mackinac Bridge Authority warned this morning, “Expect heavy traffic, congestion, and back–ups for several miles, approaching the bridge for the next several...
lptv.org

Construction on the New Bridge in Pine River on Schedule

Construction on the new 220-foot bridge over the Norway Brook Dam in Pine River is on schedule. The $2.8 million project widens the road and will improve pedestrian access on both sides. Construction that began in May is part of a multi-year effort. The bridge that was originally constructed in 1909 was identified as obsolete and in need of major repairs.
Michigan Daily

UMich Week Off: Mackinac Island

Daily videographer Henry Lu continues his travels to the iconic Michigan landmark, Mackinac Island. Several must-see locations within the island are shown, including pervasive bike trails, the historic Grand Hotel, and a shop selling the signature Mackinac treat, homemade fudge. Videographer Henry Lu can be reached at luhenry@umich.edu.
ClarkCountyToday

Night Interstate Bridge lifts scheduled this weekend

Intermittent night lifts will last as long as 25 minutes July 16-18 Both spans of the Interstate Bridge will see intermittent night lifts lasting as long as 25 minutes on three nights, July 16-18, while ODOT crews oil six miles of bridge cable. During lifts, the sidewalks will be closed...
Fox17

Mackinac Island Fireworks

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — If you are thinking of taking a trip today, Mackinac Island is hosting their annual fireworks show today. Steph Castelien with Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Marketing joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk more about the star-spangled event.
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bridge maintenance scheduled on Expressway bridges July 15

BISMARCK – Bridge maintenance is scheduled for Thursday, July 15, on the Interstate 94 Bismarck Expressway Interchange (Exit 156) and the Bismarck Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange bridge. The work will take place from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During this time, the ramps will be closed on both bridges and...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Race to Mackinac sets sail this weekend

CHICAGO - The Race to Mackinac is getting ready to set sail!. The popular 112th sailboat race begins this weekend. Cruising sailboats left Navy Pier Friday, and performance sailboats will set sail Saturday. The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The Mack Race started in 1898, making...
Politicsradioresultsnetwork.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority Meeting Set Friday Morning

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will hear an update on planning for this year’s Annual Bridge Walk, as well as a summary of a recently completed study of the bridge deck, at its regular meeting scheduled for Friday, July 9, on Mackinac Island. The meeting is scheduled to begin at...
Mackinac Island, MImackinacislandnews.com

NEWS ABOUT PEOPLE ON MACKINAC ISLAND

The holiday weekend on Mackinac was very nice, with warm temperatures and clear skies. Folks came from far and near to celebrate Independence Day. On Sunday, July 4, the fireworks were shot off a barge in the harbor and it was a great display. People lined the waterfront enjoying the scene. With rain showers, the flowers all over the Island […]
Hunterdon County, NJbuckscountyherald.com

Historic Green Sergeant’s Covered Bridge scheduled for repair

Hunterdon County’s famous and historic Green Sergeant’s Covered Bridge on Rosemont-Ringoes Road in Rosemont, the last historic covered bridge in New Jersey, is scheduled for maintenance and repair under a contract approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners at the June 15 board meeting. The $698,267 contract was awarded to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy